Tahlia McGrath plays amid Covid drama as Australia win cricket gold | Commonwealth Games 2022
The all-conquering Australian women’s cricket team continued their dominance of the sport after beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in Edgbaston, but not before Covid-19 has brought a dose of drama.
Meg Lannings’ side took a nine-run victory to claim the first Commonwealth gold awarded to women in a tight contest in which India threatened a remarkable life-and-death chase.
However, the historic win came amid major drama, with Australia confirming midway through their innings that all-rounder Tahlia McGrath had tested positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the game.
Had the final been held in Australia McGrath would not have been able to play, but Commonwealth Games rules are more relaxed to comply with host country laws.
After checking with bodies including the International Cricket Council and the Commonwealth Games Foundation, which resulted in a 12-minute delay to the toss, she was allowed to take her seat, with precautionary measures. Wearing a mask, she was isolated from her teammates during the at bats and in a surreal moment after making a flyout in the third over, she waved her teammates away as they ran to celebrate.
We were all happy to play, she was happy to play, fast bowler Megan Schutt said after the game. She’s feeling absolutely fine so I think the positive result was a bit of a shock to her, but that’s Covid, wouldn’t get through it all.
When the final wicket was confirmed by the third umpire, McGrath crouched from outside the team to jump in. And when she took her medal on the podium, in stark contrast to her teammates, she was masked.
We didn’t want to get in trouble, we felt bad for Tahlia in the end there, said Schutt. Obviously, being part of a game this exciting is all you want to do [is celebrate] and in the end screw it if we get Covid so be it.
Although India maintained a diplomatic line, it is believed they were not so supportive of the decision. Before the toss we learned that…that was something we had no control over and whatever the Commonwealth decision was, we had to follow it, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.
Opener Beth Mooney, who played with the bat that made 61 from 41 balls, said: It’s a real shame that in top sport you’re publicly shamed for having Covid, when here probably 90% of the people in this room have it now.
Nobody tests, nobody does anything. It’s just a shame she couldn’t celebrate with us, but at the same time I think the right decision was made to let her play. Hopefully people aren’t too mad about it.
Australia was on top until they were brought in late in their innings. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur then struck out brilliantly as he scored 65 from 43 balls. But when she was caught by record-breaking wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy off Ash Gardner’s bowling in the 16th, the momentum returned to the Australians.
As soon as they [Kaur] flipped the switch there and started bombing us for four and six, we knew we were in trouble… her wicket, that was the absolute turning point, said Schutt. India came down to 11 from last left, but Jess Jonassen only needed three balls to finish the tail.
It means a lot more than I thought before these Commonwealth Games, Schutt said.
Australia could have made it easier for themselves if they had continued with what appeared to be a grand total. Mooney and skipper Meg Lanning (36 of 26) put up 74 for the second wicket, and at 109-3 with seven overs to go, 180-plus lay ahead.
