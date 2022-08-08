Matt DeMarco and Vivian Liu beat relatives in City Rec tennis final

There were no formal introductions prior to Sunday’s singles finals for the City Rec Tennis Tournament. The opponents had known each other long before they arrived at the Frontier Park courthouses.

Matt DeMarco defeated his father, Pat DeMarco, 6-2, 6-4 in the men’s championship match, while Vivian Liu defeated younger sister Grace Liu 6-2, 6-2 for the women’s first place finish.

The men’s final featured Cathedral Prep graduates who were PIAA double gold medalists by 32 years difference.

However, Sunday’s game was notable for reasons beyond their shared achievement and heredity.

Matt DeMarco’s win was his fourth singles title in the tournament’s 61-year history. The University of Dayton senior also denied his father a record-breaking fifth City Rec championship.

Each now follows Pat Grab, who was Matt DeMarco’s coach with the Ramblers, and former Mercyhurst University star Ravinder Sabherwal, who won his five titles between 1982 and 1990.

Matt DeMarco didn’t want to dwell on denying his father that honor.

It’s always fun to play against him, and especially in this tournament, he said. I grew up watching him here all these years, so to play him in a final is something special.

Pat DeMarco was paired with Matt Lynch when they won the PIAA’s open-class boys’ doubles tournament in 1984. The last of Erie’s four City Rec singles championships in Erie was in 2015.

Pat DeMarco admitted after Sunday’s game that with most of his recent tournament opponents now half his age, it will be difficult for him to join Grab and Sabherwal as five-time titlists.

That won’t stop him from trying or even competing in future City Rec events, though.

This tournament means a lot to me and my family, said Pat DeMarco. I still like to play it because it makes me feel young.

Joe DeMarco, the eldest of Pat DeMarco’s three children, did not compete this weekend, but did attend Sunday’s final. As the 2016 and 2017 PIAA Class 3A Doubles Champion with Matt DeMarco, he recently graduated from Dayton and is about to begin his master’s degree at the famed Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Joe DeMarco will also play for the Blue Jays during the 2022-23 men’s tennis season. The NCAA granted him an additional year to be eligible to participate due to a lost year at Dayton due to the COVID pandemic.

Sarah DeMarco, a three-time PIAA Class 2A doubles champion while at Villa Maria, is about to begin her junior season of women’s tennis at Dayton.

De Lius was a sister act

Sunday’s final was a sort of graduation ceremony for the Liu sisters. Although they were household names in previous City Rec results, it was the junior tournaments that are played in July.

Not this year. Vivian Liu, 13, defeated Grace Liu, 11, to become one of the youngest female singles winners.

This is a very big achievement, said Vivian Liu. I am very happy to have had the opportunity to participate in this tournament.

Vivian Liu named Rick Sertz, the girls tennis coach at Fairview, as one of her former instructors.

They often meet in those roles.

Liu plans to compete for Sertz with the 2022 Tigers when their regular season starts later this month.

More medal winners

Sunday’s promotion also included the men’s and women’s open doubles finals

Gavin Ferretti and City Rec veteran Pete Kolesar upset top leaguers Aravind Turaga and Nate Kisiel 6-0, 6-1 in the men’s game. Turaga and Kisiel are new graduates of Fairview, and Kisiel is expected to play for Allegheny College.

A round-robin format was held for the three duos involved in the women’s open doubles division. Each ended with 1-1 records, forcing tournament director Kelly Maslar to determine the winners via a tiebreak.

Former Villa Maria Victors Ryleigh Valone and Lauren Passarelli, based on their 54.16 win percentage for total games played, were declared champions. Angela Chardeen and Lauren Richmond (54.05) were second and Margaret Prichard and Lina Warrier (41.80) were third.

City Rec Tennis Tournament Championship Results: