Cale Gundy, former Oklahoma Sooners football assistant, resigns after reading ’embarrassing’ word from player’s iPad





Cale Gundy, a fixture on the Oklahoma sidelines and longest-running football coach in the Big 12, resigned Sunday night, saying he read “a word I should never — under any circumstances — have spoken” off the screen. from a player’s iPad during a movie session last week. “The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can do damage without ever intending to do so,” Gundy said. wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “In that case, a man of character accepts liability. I take responsibility for this mistake. My apologies.” Gundy, 50, the younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990 to 1993, setting nearly every school record by the time he graduated. He then returned as part of Bob Stoops’ first staff in 1999 and had been a part of all 14 Oklahoma Big 12 titles and the 2000 National Championship. He spent 16 years as a running backs coach, followed by more seven coaching within receivers, and was assistant head coach of OU. Gundy said that at the time he “didn’t even realize” what he was reading and, as soon as he did, “I was shocked.” “I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it was not even intentional,” Gundy wrote. “Yet I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, whatever my intentions were.” Freshman Sooners head coach Brent Venables, who was an assistant to Gundy in Norman from 1999 to 2011, issued a corresponding statement Sunday night. “It is with sadness that I accept the resignation of Coach Gundy. He has devoted more than half his life to Oklahoma Football and has served our program and our university well,” said Venables. “We are grateful for that dedication. We also recognize that by stepping aside he has put the program and the well-being of our student-athletes first. In coaching and in life, we are all responsible for our actions and the resulting results .” Gundy noted in his statement that he didn’t want to be a distraction. “I recognize that this is a critical moment for football in Oklahoma,” Gundy wrote. “This team – the coaches, players, administration and fans – don’t deserve to be distracted by matters off the field as they work to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner. “Of course I leave this sideline with a heavy heart. Coaching this football team has really been my life passion.” Venables said L’Damian Washington, an offensive analyst, will replace Gundy on an interim basis.

