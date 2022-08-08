Sports
Turmoil over nasty reality after Nick Kyrgios triumph
Nick Kyrgios produced a nearly flawless tennis week to take home the Citi Open in Washington DC on Sunday, but there is still outrage over his lack of ranking points due to the 2022 Wimbledon dropout.
Kyrgios bolstered his streak at Wimbledon, becoming the first Australian in history to win multiple titles in the US capital after beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the Citi Open final.
ENORMOUS: Kyrgios twist arises after shock Djokovic announcement
CLASSIC: Brilliant act by Nick Kyrgios for fan after nasty incident
It marked Kyrgios’ seventh ATP title and his first in three years, just weeks after his extraordinary run to Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
But despite the Aussie’s run to a maiden grand slam final and his ATP 500 title in Washington, he will still not be number 37 in the world until the rankings are updated on Monday.
This means the Aussie will still remain dangerously outside the top-32 rankings for the US Open unless he continues to climb the rankings before the end of the month.
Conversely, if Wimbledon points were included this year, they would have been from the All England Club because of the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes – Kyrgios would be the number 15 in the world.
He would also be the number 10 in the race to the ATP Finals.
If Kyrgios maintains his insane form, the Australian will find himself in the squad for the final grand slam of the year at Flushing Meadows.
But his ranking still won’t give him a theoretically easier draw compared to Wimbledon’s points.
An example of a tougher draw is the prospect of Kyrgios taking on world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Canadian Open.
Kyrgios recently admitted that his ranking had never “reflected his game”.
Though fans were quick to point out that the Aussie was one of the hardest hit players on tour according to the ranking farce.
Kyrgios is still expected to compete in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, which should see him rise in the rankings.
Nick Kyrgios praises major ‘transformation’
After the match, Kyrgios said he had gone through a massive “transformation” over the past year and thanked those who supported him on the journey.
“It’s just very emotional for me,” Kyrgios said.
“To see where I was so far last year is just an incredible transformation. I just came out with a lot of energy. I knew I had experience by my side today. I love this field, I have so many good games played here so I’m just really happy with myself.
“I’ve been to some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around… There are so many people who have helped me get there, but I myself have shown some serious strength to just keep going and persevering and going to get through all those times and still be able to perform and win tournaments like this.”
Kyrgios won his previous ATP title in Washington in 2019, while Nishioka took his only ATP crown in Shenzhen in 2018.
The 27-year-old Aussie is now 4-0 against his Japanese opponent, also beating him in the third round of his 2019 Washington title run.
Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final last month, made back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career and didn’t let his serve break all week.
The Aussie has also won 11 of his 12 matches since losing to Djokovic in London.
Hours later, Kyrgios teamed up with Jack Sock to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 to earn his second doubles title in as many tournaments.
with agencies
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-fans-uproar-nasty-reality-nick-kyrgios-win-012203305.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Clu Gulager, actor of classic westerns and horror films, dies at 93 August 8, 2022
- Prada’s Beijing Show, ERL Pop-up Shops – WWD August 8, 2022
- Tahlia McGrath plays amid Covid drama as Australia win cricket gold | Commonwealth Games 2022 August 8, 2022
- MCU Actor Shares Young Avengers Phase 6 Release Date Hopes August 8, 2022
- The Future of China’s Belt and Road Lies in the Middle East August 8, 2022