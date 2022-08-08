Turmoil over nasty reality after Nick Kyrgios triumph

Nick Kyrgios (pictured) would be approaching the World Top 10 if his Wimbledon points counted after winning the Citi Open in Washington DC. (Getty images)

Nick Kyrgios produced a nearly flawless tennis week to take home the Citi Open in Washington DC on Sunday, but there is still outrage over his lack of ranking points due to the 2022 Wimbledon dropout.

Kyrgios bolstered his streak at Wimbledon, becoming the first Australian in history to win multiple titles in the US capital after beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the Citi Open final.

It marked Kyrgios’ seventh ATP title and his first in three years, just weeks after his extraordinary run to Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

But despite the Aussie’s run to a maiden grand slam final and his ATP 500 title in Washington, he will still not be number 37 in the world until the rankings are updated on Monday.

This means the Aussie will still remain dangerously outside the top-32 rankings for the US Open unless he continues to climb the rankings before the end of the month.

Conversely, if Wimbledon points were included this year, they would have been from the All England Club because of the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes – Kyrgios would be the number 15 in the world.

He would also be the number 10 in the race to the ATP Finals.

If Kyrgios maintains his insane form, the Australian will find himself in the squad for the final grand slam of the year at Flushing Meadows.

But his ranking still won’t give him a theoretically easier draw compared to Wimbledon’s points.

An example of a tougher draw is the prospect of Kyrgios taking on world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Kyrgios recently admitted that his ranking had never “reflected his game”.

Though fans were quick to point out that the Aussie was one of the hardest hit players on tour according to the ranking farce.

Kyrgios is still expected to compete in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, which should see him rise in the rankings.

Nick Kyrgios praises major ‘transformation’

After the match, Kyrgios said he had gone through a massive “transformation” over the past year and thanked those who supported him on the journey.

“It’s just very emotional for me,” Kyrgios said.

“To see where I was so far last year is just an incredible transformation. I just came out with a lot of energy. I knew I had experience by my side today. I love this field, I have so many good games played here so I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been to some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around… There are so many people who have helped me get there, but I myself have shown some serious strength to just keep going and persevering and going to get through all those times and still be able to perform and win tournaments like this.”

Nick Kyrgios celebrates with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after the final in Washington. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kyrgios won his previous ATP title in Washington in 2019, while Nishioka took his only ATP crown in Shenzhen in 2018.

The 27-year-old Aussie is now 4-0 against his Japanese opponent, also beating him in the third round of his 2019 Washington title run.

Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final last month, made back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career and didn’t let his serve break all week.

The Aussie has also won 11 of his 12 matches since losing to Djokovic in London.

Hours later, Kyrgios teamed up with Jack Sock to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 to earn his second doubles title in as many tournaments.

