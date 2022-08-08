Men’s Ice Hockey Club Launches FundRazor Campaign; Help support their fundraising efforts







Photo Submitted The Razorback Men’s Ice Hockey Club started in 2007 and has been a winning dynasty in Division 3 ever since. The U of A club plays out of the American College Hockey Association (ACHA) and has consistently ranked in the top 10 nationally during the regular season. the club furthest ever nationally by reaching the championship in 2020-21 and finishing second, and falling into the national semi-final in 2021-22. The conference we played in was the SECHC until it changed leagues in 2020. Team members decided it was best to stay in the league and leave the SECHC conference, which forced them to participate in the MACHA conference in the 2021-22 season. Some of the awards include the six-time winners of the Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference and regular season and tournament champions of the MACHA in the 2021-22 season. The team has also hosted multiple 1st Team All-Americans in the past three seasons. Why are we raising money? Like many sports at the U of A, the men’s ice hockey team consistently tops the national rankings, wins championships and is loved by Razorback fans. However, unlike those other teams, the hockey team, as a club team, does not receive the funding that the other programs do. That’s why the club relies on payments from the players and on ticket and jersey sales from our loyal fans to fund all of our seasons. To further help our team’s financial goals, we’ve decided to launch this project in the hopes that generous donors like you will help keep our season funded, as well as lighten some of the financial burden on our players. Thanks to these donations, we can play the sport we love, and everything is appreciated! What are we going to spend the money on? ice age

We’re trying to minimize training sessions on the ice to twice a week, and we feel like if we want to be an elite contender for Nationals every year, it’s imperative that we keep those two times. Ice Age is a significant expense for our team and the last thing we would want to cut our budget on. Our fans are the best in the state, and we would hate to cut the number of home games we play just because we can’t afford the Ice Age. With the help of this FundRazor, you can ensure that we can afford our Ice Age training and home games this season. trip

With the recent move to a new conference, the MACHA has forced us to travel more. The league requires us to play a certain number of home and away games against our divisional opponents, and travel doesn’t come cheap. Also, the recent success of the past two seasons has given us a more prominent name, and top schools are trying to play against us. For example, this year we received an invitation to play in the Miami or Ohio Invitation Show, where only the best teams in the country were invited. These kinds of showcases help our team prepare by playing against the best teams in the country so that we can improve and be ready to beat them again in our national tournament. To attend these types of events and maintain our current mandatory away games, the Razorbacks need your help. Travel is by far our biggest expense every year, including hotels, buses, flights and gasoline. Equipment

Being a club sport involves a lot of hardship when it comes to equipment. Hockey is easily one of the most expensive sports out there, with hockey skates averaging $600 and hockey sticks averaging $200. That’s why our club tries to buy in bulk, which makes it easier and cheaper. We provide each player with two sticks, a set of gloves, trouser covers, socks and jerseys. But the thing that we come across every year is that we have the money all at once and all in advance. Now that the Razorback Hockey team has established itself as an elite hockey club, these are the things we must provide so that we can perform adequately on the ice and bring good hockey players to our school by having an attractive program. This year we need your help more than ever as we have to buy new hockey shirts for every player. Traditionally, we only need to buy new jerseys for new players, but due to a change in the logo usage rules, we had to redesign our jerseys and buy new ones for each player. However, we are excited about the design of the new jersey, and we think our fans will be too, but buying new jerseys for everyone will be expensive. How can I help you? There are many ways you can help the club succeed and raise money for our season. The biggest is by donating money at one of our various tiers posted on the site or a custom amount of your choosing. The second way you can help is by sharing this on your social media or by emailing it to friends, family, etc. and by following us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The last way you can help is by trying to promote Razorback Hockey in Northwest Arkansas and support us at our home games! Thanks for reading and we hope you’ll help us. On behalf of all of us in the organization, we thank you more than you will ever know for making our dream come true!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.uark.edu/articles/60557/men-s-ice-hockey-club-launches-fundrazor-campaign-help-support-their-fundraising-efforts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

