Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal puts a damper on upcoming World Junior tournament

The city of Edmonton embraced the junior world hockey championship last winter before it was canceled early due to COVID-19 infections among players. This year, however, the rescheduled tournament is facing a muted response as host organization Hockey Canada comes under siege over its handling of sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 Canadian team.

The annual tournament, which normally kicks off on Boxing Day, kicks off Tuesday, with the Hockey Canada scandal putting a damper on what would normally be considered a flagship event in the global hockey community.

Teams from 10 countries will compete in the under-20s tournament that runs until August 20. Heading into the weekend, there wasn’t much buzz prior to the hockey show.

It feels different given the current climate, says Kylee Quinn, marketing and communications officer for Hockey Edmonton, a small hockey club with nearly 10,000 members. There is usually a lot of excitement around it, but this year it is quiet.

The reason for the relative indifference is twofold. Part of it has to do with organizing Canada’s winter sports when people enjoy the summer. Mostly it is because of the anger and frustration that surrounds Hockey Canada.

Even Edmonton, through its municipal tourism organization, is among a growing list that has withdrawn its support for the tournament.

Explore Edmonton has paused its promotion and marketing efforts for this year’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, said Quinn Phillips, strategic communications manager, in an email. As the host city for the upcoming tournament, we continue to engage with Hockey Canada officials about their plans to address the need for change.

The city of Edmonton has itself said it has not provided any sponsorship money to Hockey Canada for the rescheduled tournament.

The city is working hard to make Edmonton a safe and inclusive place, and our efforts to that end include eliminating gender-based violence, said Carol Hurst, a city spokeswoman, recently. It is important to our organization and those we serve that we live these values.

If and when the city has the opportunity to consider future sponsorship deals with Hockey Canada, we will ensure that the organization can meet our expectations of safety, accountability, respect and inclusion for everyone associated with the sport.

Theresa Bailey, who founded a national organization called Canadian Hockey Moms with 40,000 members, said she was very concerned about the allegations. People don’t come into hockey to attack other people.

It is a legacy learned from generations before.

The country’s national hockey federation has been shocked since it was revealed in late May that it quickly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said eight Canadian Hockey League players had sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala in London, Ont. . The players have not been publicly identified but include members of the 2018 Canadian junior team.

Since then, Hockey Canada has been the subject of multiple investigations into how it handled the complaint and was found to have used the money in part from registration fees paid by underage hockey players to settle abuse claims. In addition, it was recently alleged that a similar assault took place in 2003 and also members of the Canadian junior team.

As part of the fallout from the controversy, Michael BrindAmour resigned as chairman of the board of Hockey Canadas early over the weekend, and Sports Secretary Pascale St-Onge called for additional leadership changes in the organization. We’re starting to see cracks in the fortress, that’s how the light comes in, said Mrs. St-Onge.

Hockey Canada’s sponsorship, which brings in tens of millions of dollars each year, collapsed after the revelations, as brands rushed to distance themselves. PepsiCo Canada, whose stance on the matter has not been previously disclosed, recently told The Globe and Mail that it had informed Hockey Canada that it was ending its partnership and canceling all planned marketing support. The break would continue until it is satisfied that Hockey Canada has taken action to ensure a safe and inclusive environment, the company said.

No Hockey Canada affiliate has a more complicated relationship with the organization than Bell Medias’ sports networks RDS and TSN, whose investigative reporter, Rick Westhead, broke the original story. He was encouraged by his bosses, although sports broadcasting executives have told The Globe that withdrawing ads from Hockey Canada-branded broadcasts, such as the world juniors, will likely cost the company several hundred thousand dollars.

For decades, TSN and RDS have been identified by Hockey Canada as prime marketing partners. Last month, the networks quietly asked the organization to change its website to clarify that they are, in fact, official broadcasting partners.

That fraught status played out on TSN broadcasts of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, an annual international tournament for players under 18 that concluded Saturday in Red Deer, Alta.

In a series of tweets ahead of the tournament, broadcaster Gord Miller said TSN executives had offered him the chance to sit outside the networks’ coverage. He explained that he wanted to help cover that tournament, as well as the Junior and Women’s World Championships at the end of August, as he doesn’t believe the players, coaches and staff should be penalized for events they were not involved in.

He added that there are tens of thousands of volunteers across the country who devote their time and energy to the sport. Many are speaking out and striving for changes in culture. He promised that the broadcasts would give voices and others a national platform to discuss issues in the game, address changes that need to be made, and how they can be made.

That can make for uncomfortable television. At the beginning of the first broadcast of the Hlinka Cup on July 31, host Laura Diakun acknowledged that the scandal was not just over this tournament, but across hockey in Canada. Announcer Craig Button then spoke of the cloud under which Hockey Canada operates, and Mr Miller insisted on truth and transparency.

Then, following a similar comment from broadcaster Dave Reid, Ms Diakun said: “Now let’s switch over and talk about the players who will be featured here over the next week.

On Saturday, Hockey Canada recognized that hosting the World Junior Championship was a challenge.

Fans can rest assured that world-class hockey of the same caliber will exist on the ice in Edmonton, said Dean McIntosh, the vice president of events and properties for Hockey Canada. The support from the local community we have received so far has been incredible and we look forward to experiencing the unprecedented nature of hosting the tournament in the summer. It will be a special moment for fans who have waited patiently.

Sheldon Kennedy, the former National Hockey League player and abuse survivor, said the tournament provides a much-needed platform for Hockey Canada.

It provides a learning opportunity and can be a vehicle for change, said Mr. Kennedy. The issue of sexual abuse should be at the forefront, not just at the start of the tournament.

My problem with all of this is that we can do all the work Hockey Canada wants in the trenches, but unless it’s embraced by its leadership group, it’s never going to have the intended impact. This rests squarely on the shoulders of the leaders.

