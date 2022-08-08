Kirby Smart and Todd Monken Won’t Hold Back Coaching Freshman Georgia





The Georgia Bulldogs held their fourth training session of fall camp on Sunday afternoon with some action in shoulder pads. And while it’s still early in the relative season, you wouldn’t have guessed it based on the reactions of head coach Kirby Smart or offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The two Georgia coaches were very vocal in calling out a player’s efforts or miscues. Smart’s voice is amplified through a speaker, so there’s no blockage for the head coach. Freshman defensive backs Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey learned this Sunday, with the coach requiring both players to be more physical in a drill with the Georgia cornerbacks. Smart made a comment about how Singletary, who mentioned Smart Silm, will need to get his weight to 190 pounds so he can have the necessary strength to play at SEC level.

Singletary was a 5-star signee from Jacksonville, Florida, and he will be on the leaner side, he has the height and rough tools of a promising cornerback. Humphrey was a top-100 overall signee from Houston. The latter responded to Smarts’ coaching by hitting so hard that his helmet popped off. We’re going to need those guys as special-team players, Smart said Thursday of Georgia’s freshman defensive backs. We’re going to need those guys to be ready to play in case of, you know, injuries, targets or whatever. But we have to prepare them by how we prepare in this training camp. And I’m excited about all those guys. Offensively, Monken gave freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton some instruction during a passing drill in the air. Stockon threw a ball over the top to a receiver. Monken informed Stockton that the throw should be just over the defender’s ear, rather than throwing him above it. Unlike Singletary and Humphrey, Stockton was with the team in the spring because he was an early competitor.

It wasn’t all negative for the freshmen, though, as Smart praised freshman wide receiver Dillon Bell for his route. Bell arrived this summer and will appear to be the newest freshman wide receiver showing promise early on, as AD Mitchell, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock have done in the past. Below are some additional news and gold nuggets arising from the limited practice the media had on Sunday: Smarts words weren’t limited to freshmen only, as the head coach called tight end Arik Gilbert over the speaker for not running hard enough during the aforementioned passing practice. You always have to be fast if you want to earn playing time, Smart said. Gilbert is one of the more physically impressive players on the team, but much of his off-season was spent getting back into good football form after being away from the team for a while last fall.

Earlier in practice, Georgia wide receivers were focused on making one-handed catches. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made his pass with ease, as did Blaylock. The latter looks noticeably bigger than we saw it on G-Day, especially in the upper body. Blaylock could be a real difference maker in the wide reception area this year.

While much of the attention in the cramped hall is focused on Darnell Washington and Gilbert, freshman Oscar Delp is no slouch either. He looks noticeably stronger in the lower body compared to when we saw him on G-Day. His physical level will play a big part in determining how fast he gets on the field.

Freshman Marcus Washington Jr. worked with the protections and stars and was coached by Will Muschamp. Expect him to practice mainly as a star this season alongside Javon Bullard and William Poole. Washington rescheduled to arrive in Georgia this summer, as he was originally a recruit in 2023.

The line of attack seemed the same from Thursday when it was Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge on the left and right watch. The two compete with Xavier Truss, Warren Ericson and Dyaln Fairchild for the starting positions in the attacking guard.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller was no longer in a black jersey, a change from last practice on Thursday. The only two Bulldogs currently in black contactless jerseys are Brett Seither and wide receiver Mekhi Mews.

Former Georgia All-American Jarvis Jones was on hand Sunday and gave some tips to Smart’s youngest son, Andrew, as the two watched the outer linebackers work with new position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Jones had previously served as a graduate assistant at Georgia. More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

