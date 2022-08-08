Russian tennis players collect 3 titles at US Open tuneups





WASHINGTON (AP) It’s been quite a week for Russian professional tennis players, four tournaments, three titles.

One of them, Liudmila Samsonova, thinks it may not be a mere coincidence that this recent streak of success for her, Daria Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev, comes shortly after they were banned from Wimbledon due to the invasion of their country and the ongoing war in , Ukraine.

We are all very upset about the situation, Samsonova said after beating Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s Citi Open final for her second WTA title of her career. I mean, it’s been a really rough month. Samsonova earned her trophy in Washington a day after Medvedev, who leads the men’s rankings, defeated Briton Cam Norrie for the championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, and hours before Kasatkina won the title in San Jose, California, with a win over the American Shelby Rogers. All three events are hard-court tuneups that anticipate the last Grand Slam tournament of years, the US Open, which starts on August 29 in New York; Medvedev is defending champion there. (The fourth title of the week, the men’s event at the Citi Open, was won by Australian Nick Kyrgios; a Russian, Andrey Rublev, reached the semifinals). At the previous Grand Slam event, Wimbledon, which ran from late June to July, all athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from participating by the All England Club due to the attack on Ukraine. That led the professional WTA and ATP tours to withhold ranking points from the tournament, meaning everything earned there in 2021 fell off a player record and couldn’t be replaced by how they did there this year. It’s been a great week for us. I wouldn’t say Wimbledon gave us a lot of motivation because we want to win these tournaments and matches anyway. I think it just happened that in this particular week, three Russian players won titles. It doesn’t happen often, let’s say,” said Kasatkina, who has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine. “I think it’s just a coincidence. It shows that we are at a good level. When Samsonova arrived in Washington a week ago, her ranking had dropped from a career best of 25th in May to 60th. And she hadn’t played a game on tour since June. She used that time to go to her training base in Italy and work on her game and herself. She started working with a mental coach (I can’t thank her enough, Samsonova said on Sunday). She tried to improve her topspin forehand, serve and return, which all paid off as she beat reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarter-finals and against Kanepi in the final. When asked on Sunday about Wimbledon and the results she and other Russians achieved this week, Samsonova said: We (had) a lot of time to work, so I think we (used) it very well. Until a few weeks ago, she wasn’t sure if she could play in Washington at all. That’s because her visa was due to expire in July and she was told there might not be enough time to complete the extension application process. That may have meant missing out not only the Citi Open, but other tournaments in the country, including perhaps the US Open. (Unlike the All England Club, the US Tennis Association announced it would allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the draws). Fortunately, Samsonova said, it worked, otherwise she might have gone back to Europe to play in some lower-end events. I really don’t know what would have happened, she admitted. The paperwork came in, Samsonova reached Washington, and on Sunday night she pondered what could have been Medvedev and Kasatkina: What’s the right way to celebrate? Sure, said 23-year-old Samsonova, some drinks. ____ AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in San Jose, California contributed. ____ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

