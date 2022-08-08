Cricket strongly advocates for Olympics





Team India’s Jemimah Rodrigues drops a catch to sack Team Australia’s Jess Jonassen during the Cricket T20 – Gold Medal match between Team Australia and Team India on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on August 7, 2022 in Birmingham, England .Alex Davidson/Getty Images Australia beat India by nine runs to claim the gold medal for Commonwealth Games women’s T20 cricket on Sunday, but the real winner was the sport, which provided exciting competition and boosted participation in the Olympics. For the first time as part of the Commonwealth Games programme, women’s cricket was one of the most sought-after tickets in Birmingham, particularly for the Sunday-absorbing final between the best Australia and cricket-crazed India. India chased 162 and appeared to be in control as they were over 118-2 midway through the 15th, but collapsed after losing three wickets in quick succession, including lead protagonist Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65). India’s lower batting order couldn’t keep up with the pressure and was knocked out for 152 in the final, with Australians Ashleigh Gardner taking 3-16 and Megan Schutt 2-27. There could have been no better advertisement for what cricket can bring to a multi-sport event than the sensational display at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. With over 160,000 tickets sold, cricket was one of the most attended sports and certainly one of the most enjoyable as Birmingham, one of Britain’s most diverse cities, came out in force to support their teams. The future of Crickets Games is uncertain, although the women’s T20 will almost certainly be included in the 2026 program when staged in Victoria, Australia. Hamilton, the Canadian city that hosted the first Games in 1930 and offers to host them again in 2030 for the 100th anniversary, already has cricket on its schedule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/olympics/article-cricket-makes-strong-case-for-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos