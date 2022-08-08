Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes depend on mammoth O-line play

Keep Jaren Hall healthy.

That must have been the mantra of the BYU football fall camp when head coach Kalani Sitake opened training last week.

The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars need to be wary of the opener at USF, the Boise State matchup , a revenge game involving Utah State and even longtime WAC and MWC rivals Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play at the level of its competition.

The fact is, Offense Coordinator Aaron Roderick has a great opportunity to put an experienced, confident, well-oiled attack on the field this fall. Hopefully the defense can top things up by getting the ball back in the hands of Hall and his buddies.

But a key factor for all those designs is that Hall is healthy the way he looks now.

Last season, BYU posted zero Q1 sales (just 12 in total). This has not happened in any season in BYU history (or at least since Lavell took over as coach in 1972, when BYU football history began.) — Ralph Sokolowsky (@rsokolowsky) August 5, 2022

After the first day of practice last Thursday, Hall was asked what really stood out about the attack on Day 1.

He didn’t hesitate, stutter or guess.

The O-line. How clean the bag is, how well we played the ball today, although we don’t have pads, but they are moving guys. It’s no secret that you know that’s the strength of our team, as always, but it looked really good beforehand.

When the Cougars open against USF, it will be Hall’s first time playing a game since leaving Los Angeles with a 35-31 win over USC in his back pocket. He didn’t play in the bowl game against UAB, which is a shame. He probably could have played, but he had played while he had a foot injury.

Hall is lucky this season. He has a garage full of bulldozers in front of him. Pre-season honors like Blake Freeland and Clark Barrington are all expected to be the anchors of a bag-cleaning attempt involving a giant group of blockers averaging six feet and about 310 pounds up and down the two deep.

Not only are they big, but they are also strong, agile, experienced and reliable.

People will tell you that the most important characteristic of a successful football team is a solid offensive line. That’s where it all starts and ends. If you struggle in that area, your chances go way, way down.

It would be disappointing if Halls don’t take O-line to the next level this season and keep his jersey clean and his body upright.

It will be disappointing if only three O-linemen are drafted from this pack in the next two years.

You have senior Joe Tukuafu, a first cousin of the Kaufusi clan, returning at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds. He can play guard as well as center and, if necessary, go out to tackle.

You have sophomore center Connor Pay at 6-foot-5,312 pounds, who can play guard and is extremely physical.

Campbell Barrington goes 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and tackle Harris LaChance is 6-foot-8, 315 pounds with very little body fat on his frame.

Brayden Keim is one of the six-foot-8 guys who weigh over 300 pounds, and these are just a few bodies in the room that O-line coach Darrell Funk can draw on.

Add to that blocking types junior Masen Wake (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) and Stanford senior transfer Houston Heimuli (5-foot-11, 250 pounds), and Hall has extra protective equipment at his disposal.

Wake and Heimuli bring a ton of experience and diversity in how Roderick can deploy them, and Hall is the beneficiary, as are Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks and fellow running backs Lopini Katoa and Jackson McChesney.

This offensive line has potential.

It is capable of playing Big 12 football and was at the heart of helping Tyler Allgeier achieve the best rush season in school history a year ago.

It’s the O-line that went 5-0 against the Pac-12, but now they’re older and wiser.

It’s an offensive line that can make defenses respect the run close to the goal line, opening up playcall choices with BYU receivers and tight ends and backs for passing.

If the run poses a major threat in the red zone, the game changes drastically for a defense. Ask Allgeier’s hopeful tacklers last year.

Hall would be wise to silence these guys to death and keep them happy.

This is arguably the best group of linemen since the days of Roger French in the days of the legendary LaVell Edwards.

And that says a lot.

Because if Hall can stay sane, knock on wood, this group could be producing some pretty good stories in BYU’s final season of independence this fall.