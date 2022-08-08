Michigan Hockey Appoints Assistant Brandon Naurato Interim Head Coach





The Michigan hockey team has had a week-long whirlwind when it saw its WilmerHale investigative report leaked to the public and removed head coach Mel Pearson just days later. Now the Wolverines have anointed their new leader, albeit an interim leader. Assistant coach Brandon Naurato was named interim head coach on Sunday afternoon. Naurato, a former Michigan player, completed his first season as an assistant coach for the Wolverines last season. Prior to that, he spent three years as a player development advisor for the Detroit Red Wings. Prior to that position, Naurato, now 37, spent seven years founding and running Total Package Hockey, a Detroit-based online hockey academy. He worked with dozens of NHL players before the Red Wings hired him, and he is revered as an advanced hockey genius. ICYMI officially off Mel Pearson as Michigan head coach. “We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the coming year,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a press release. “I’ve had conversations with many people who care deeply about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program and I look forward to seeing our student-athletes and staff benefit from his leadership.” Born in Livonia, Michigan, Naurato played for the Wolverines from 2006-09. He scored 32 goals and 32 assists in 130 games and made an appearance in Frozen Four in 2008 for a four-year career in minor league hockey. “I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have for what is the most storied program in college hockey,” said Naurato. “I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their confidence and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff.” As Naurato takes over a talented program fresh off a Frozen Four performance, Big Ten Tournament championship and reloaded with NHL Draft picks, he will also be tasked with resetting a culture found according to the WilmerHale investigation. “concerns about the culture and functioning of men’s hockey program”, particularly in the treatment of athletes and women on staff. The report can be read in full here. As a result of the investigation, Michigan eventually removed Pearson as head coach, but Naurato and his staff still have work to do to build the culture of the Wolverines. Aaccording to the athletic, nasked a third of respondents to a university survey said they: “Personally perceived offensive, harassing, discriminatory or intimidating behavior” within the hockey program. And researchers found “multiple instances where team leadership acted unprofessionally, especially in interactions with female staffers and in the treatment of student athletes.” Michigan starts the season on October 1 with an exhibition game against Windsor, then the regular season starts on October 7-8 with a home series against Lindenwood. (Story photo via MGoBlog.com.) *** Not a VIP subscriber to The Michigan Insider? apply now and get access to everything TMI has to offer about all things Michigan and access to the #1 site about the Wolverines. Want the latest Michigan news delivered straight to your email? Subscribe to the Michigan Insider Newsletter here. It’s free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting and more straight to your inbox Sign up for FREE SMS Notifications on The Michigan Insider to get the latest news on pledges, cancellations, transfers, injuries, coaching changes and more with our NEW SMS Alert System available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. click here to become a FREE registered user and click here if you are already a VIP subscriber then follow these directions to set up your SMS alerts.

