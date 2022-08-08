CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula achieve India’s second gold in table tennis





Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula took India’s third medal in table tennis at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, as the pair defeated Malaysian combination of Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 , 11-6 to take the elusive gold medal in the mixed doubles final. This was also Sharath Kamal’s third medal at the 2022 CWG after a gold in men’s team event and silver in men’s doubles alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Meanwhile, Singaporean pair of Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian took the bronze medal after beating Australian Lum Nicholas and Jee Minhyung 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 14-12 in third place. This was Sharath Kamal’s first-ever gold medal win in a mixed doubles event in his illustrious career, while for young Sreeja, she had won the elusive medal in her first appearance at the CWG. Earlier in the evening, Sreeja suffered a heartbreaking loss at the bronze medal in women’s singles when she lost to Australia’s Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a nail-biting match. After a sensational comeback in the sixth game, Sreeja finally succumbed to the 11-3 6-11 2-11 11-7 13-15 11-9 7-11 decision in a game that lasted over one and a half hours. Meanwhile, the duo of Sharath and Sathiyan had to be content with silver for the second consecutive CWG edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to defending champions, Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford from England. In men’s singles, the Indian table tennis legend once again defied age, producing a class act in his 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 win against Drinkhall to achieve his second CWG final. However, third seed Sathiyan failed to set up an all-Indian final after losing 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 to second seed Pitchford.

