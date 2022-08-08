



By Kirunda Wycliffe Result Italy 119/10 at 38.2 0vers Uganda 122/3 in 19.5 overs Uganda won by 7 wickets Uganda defeated Italy the same way it did two months ago in the second round of ICC Challenge League B in Kampala, where Italy was subjected to a clinical bowling match when both teams raised their horns. Uganda recovered from a Jersey loss and looked forward to its first win, while Italy looked for numbers for their first win against Bermuda. Italy won the toss and chose to bat first against Uganda but failed to beat the cricket tap spinners who saw them drop a small score. Italy had a slow start and struggled to form meaningful partnerships that could earn them points, but it was only Harry Manenti (36 runs off 61) and Anthony Mosca (20 runs off 24 balls) who had a slight push. Frank Nsubuga was the main man to watch as he took three wickets for just eight runs with four consecutive maiden overs after bowling nine overs before being joined by Dinesh Nakrani who also took three wickets as they narrowed Italy down to just 119 runs. Despite Cricket cranes losing Simon Ssesazis wicket in the first over, his replacement was a perfect match as he aggressively repaired the already injured parts with Arnold Otwani (22 runs from 33 balls). Ronak Patel did so well with the bat, scoring 67 runs off 62 balls as he led cricket taps to his first win in Jersey. Uganda’s win against Italy means the cricket cranes move to second place by 18 points, one behind leaders Hong Kong, but the table is subject to timely changes after Jersey plays its second game against Kenya. Cricket cranes take two days of rest and return to action on Thursday against Kenya in their third game of the tournament.

