OU football: Sooners receivers coach Cale Gundy announces resignation after hurtful word in filming incident | Sport





Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy is resigning after reading an offensive word in a team filming session last week, he said in a statement released via Twitter late Sunday night. Gundy, a former Sooners quarterback from 1990-93, has been an assistant at the university since 1999. He was the longest serving coach of the Big 12 Conferences before resigning. Earlier Nation, thank you. pic.twitter.com/BYBOjObGna — Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) August 8, 2022 Last week, during a filming session, I instructed my players to take notes, Gundy wrote. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words written on his screen. The words shown had nothing to do with football. A certain word that I should not have uttered under any circumstances was displayed on that screen. At that point I didn’t even realize what I was reading and as soon as I did I was shocked. I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even meant to be. Yet I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, whatever my intentions were. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever intending to do so. In that case, a man of character accepts responsibility. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologise. Shortly after Gundy announced his resignation, OU head coach Brent Venables released a statement announcing offensive analyst LDamian Washington as the Sooners interim wide receivers coach. Washington coached receivers at Southern University in 2021 and was a standout receiver in Missouri from 2010-13. Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022 It is with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation, Venables wrote. He has devoted more than half of his life to Oklahoma Football and has served our program and university well. Was grateful for that effort. We also recognize that by stepping aside, he has put the program and well-being of our student athletes first. In coaching and in life we ​​were all responsible for our actions and the resulting results. Gundy, a 50-year-old native of Midwest City and the brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was OU’s running backs coach from 1999-2014 before transitioning to coach inside receivers in 2015. season. Gundy coached all Sooners receivers during spring practice and fall camp, after former outside receiver coach Dennis Simmons followed Lincoln Riley to Southern California. Gundy had said several times that he was excited about the direction of the organization under Venables. This team’s coaches, players, administration and fans do not deserve to be distracted by matters off the field as they work to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner,” he wrote. Gundy Program I like the disservice of diverting that mission I resign with immediate effect. Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the subscription to the list. Error! An error occurred while processing your request.

