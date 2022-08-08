Victoria Azarenka: Belarusian tennis star forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue









Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected. she wrote on Twitter. The two-time grand slam champion also recently missed Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players of competition after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Players from Russia and Belarus are still allowed to participate in the tennis circuit, but must do so under a neutral flag. The Toronto Open, which kicks off Monday, is a WTA 1000 event and one of the biggest hard court tournaments of the summer. I just wanted to let you know that unfortunately I have to withdraw from the Toronto tournament because my visa has not been approved, Azarenka said. It’s really disappointing. It is very sad to miss one of my favorite tournaments. READ: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on US Open Entry Lists, But That Doesn’t Mean They Will Play I love playing in Canada with great fans and a place where I’ve made a lot of friends over the years. Good luck to everyone at the event. See you in Cincinnati, she finished, referring to the Cincinnati Masters starting August 13. Tournament organizer Tennis Canada said in a statement: Tennis Canada confirms that Victoria Azarenka failed to obtain a visa in time to participate in the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Tennis Canada has been working hard on the application with Vika and her team and doing everything they can to help, but unfortunately the processing turnaround time has proved too challenging. We wish Vika all the best for the US hard court season and hope to see her back in Canada next year. Azarenka currently ranks 20th in the world, reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open last week, losing in straight sets to Chinese Wang Xiyu.

