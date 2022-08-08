A look at the glorious career of Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal





Through CNBCTV18.com mini The Tamil Nadu-born rower is one of the best table tennis players India has ever produced. In 2003 he won his first national title. Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal teamed up with Sreeja Akula to win the prestigious gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The Indian pair won Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 , 11-6 to take the gold medal. Earlier on Sunday, Sharath won the silver medal alongside G Sathiyan after being defeated by Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the men’s doubles final. Sharath’s stellar performance was also featured in the men’s singles category as Indian player Drinkhall overcame 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to qualify for the gold medal match . He had previously won four medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games. ALSO READ: The Tamil Nadu born player is one of the best table tennis players India has ever produced. He won his first national title in 2003. He went on to take record-breaking 10 national titles. Sharath’s first international title appeared at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships a year later. The year 2004 is also a memorable year for the 40-year-old table tennis player as he secured his first Olympic berth that year. Sharath took his first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2006. He returned home from Melbourne with two golds. After his Commonwealth success in 2006, Sharath turned to the international circuit. He went to Germany and Sweden to improve his game and become a more complete player. The changes in his playing style were obvious and Sharath emerged as a more mature and compact player. In 2010 he was crowned champion at the Egypt Open. Moreover, with this win, Sharath became the first Indian table tennis player to win the ITTF Pro Tour title. He defeated Hong Kong’s Li Ching in the final to write a remarkable performance. Earlier that month, he had won the prestigious US Open Table Tennis Championships after beating Slovakian opponent Keineth Thomas. Sharath had poor form over the next few years, but in 2016 he made a resounding comeback after qualifying for the Olympic Games in Rio. Sharath put on a spirited show at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but unfortunately that wasn’t enough to earn a coveted first Olympic medal. (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

