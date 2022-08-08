AUS Women beat IND Women AUS Women won by 9 runs – AUS Women vs IND Women, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition, Final Match Summary, Report

Well, that was the conclusion of women’s cricket’s first appearance – and cricket’s return after 1998 – in the Commonwealth Games. Stay tuned for the tournament stories. Shashank Kishore’s report is here. I hope you enjoyed ESPNcricinfo’s coverage as much as we did bringing it all to you. Thank you for joining us! This is Sudarshanan signing on behalf of Alan and Vairavan. Ciao lovers!

8:32 pm The medal ceremony is about to start. Australia, India and New Zealand take their positions near the podium – a reminder that New Zealand defeated England earlier today to secure a podium spot.

New Zealand is first on the podium when the bronze medals are awarded to each of the players – in alphabetical order of their middle name with the captain at the very end. Despite being battered by England in their last league game, they fought hard in the semi-final against Australia to narrowly fall. In about 12 hours, they were on the field today for the bronze medal match, giving England a taste of their own medicine.

A loud cheer at the Edgbaston as India on the podium as silver medalists. It was another what-if tournament, but don’t take anything away from this young couple. Their campaign started with a narrow loss to Australia before taking three consecutive wins, including one over England for their first knockout win. On the big day, it may have been their flimsy percussion that chased them into a collapse. But they can keep their heads high with their spirited show in Birmingham. The wait for a world title continues…

After the medals, a replica of Perry, the official mascot of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, will also be presented to each of the players.

And now for the time of night.

They were the favorites in talks at the T20 World Cup at home two years ago. And they were touted to take top honors in this inaugural edition of the Commonwealth Games and they lived up to it. Australia is now on the podium as the gold medals are awarded to each of the players. Yes, it’s their cricketing system that needs to be credited. But not for any of the players who have been at it for years and are dominant. Pack leader Meg Lanning has time and time again led remarkably well and – probably worth noting – that it doesn’t come at the expense of her form. They find ways to get out of every situation and they finish (yet) another tournament without losing a match. Not that they weren’t challenged; they always found match winners and can keep their heads high.

8:15 pm Back to the game. India was cruising. Harmanpreet and Rodrigues had learned and nearly built a house in the middle during their 96-run stand. Australia looking for answers and they couldn’t find many. All the Indin duo could see were holes and that too at will. But then came Schutt – how many times have we seen her deliver at crucial moments? She cleared Rodrigues to start a procession. And in the middle of it all was a certain Gardner, who was only handing out wicket-taking balls.

You give Australia an inch and they take a mile. From a comfortable 2 for 118, India lost their last 8 wickets for just 34 runs and there is no comeback when that happens. Add to that the fact that Jonassen bowling last time is as safe as a house. Brilliant win for Australia and they have yet again – not that they had to – claim the undisputed champions of women’s cricket. They were the favourites, they embraced it and went all the way with the eyes of the world on them.

Samyak: “Accept that the Indian women’s team doesn’t have a good batter besides the top four. How many 4’s or 6’s have the last seven batters scored in the last 15-20 games. They also need better support bars.”

Ram: “This is perhaps the closest to a historic moment for women’s cricket in India. Today was a real shame, but I think this is the team most likely to get to know the Australians from their top position.”

Sukrit: “These Indian women have come a long way. They have consistently knocked on the door in the tournament finals for the past 5-6 years. That day is not far off when they are going to break in that door and break the Aussie-English monopoly on the women’s tournament victories”

8:11pm Australia continues their title-winning juggernaut and now they have a Commonwealth Games gold medal in their closets. Speaking of fights and comebacks, this Australia has done it – not once, twice but countless times. The smile and the jump in the huddle says it all. Meg Lanning is beaming and why shouldn’t she. She has been the leader of this pace for a long time – undisputed if I may add.

Avinash: “Just proud of the Indian women’s team… who are constantly putting up a good fight against the best team in the world… I hope they cross the line soon :)”

Aamir: “How many times will we see the Australian men’s and women’s teams pull off such thrillers in major tournaments and win games like this. It clearly shows how strong their teams are mentally. Well done.”

Both teams do not shake hands, but due to the Covid-19 case, they do have fish bumps from a distance. And the first thing Lanning does after meeting the support staff is hug head coach Shelley Nitschke. This Australian couple is rewriting record books, tournament after tournament – which many should envy.