Big 12 is going to benefit from New-Look College Football

With the introduction of NIL into college sports, along with the transfer portal, there was a lot of concern that the perceived “small schools” in the Big 12 would not be able to keep up. Fans fear their schools are lagging behind. It’s understandable, I understand the concern, but I think it’s misplaced and a bit negative.

No, I’m not a fan of Tyrese Hunter having a good season in Iowa State and jumping to Texas. But I also wasn’t a big fan of the star players who always chose between the blue blood groups, and the new rules give the smaller schools a chance to compete.

How has the past treated the new big 12 schools?

While the original Big 12 was fun, you also never saw the smaller schools have a chance at the league title in football. Of course, the late 90s could have gotten Kansas State there, especially if they beat Texas A&M in the 1998 Big 12 title game. Kansas could have gotten in if they beat Missouri and Oklahoma in 2007. In 2008, Texas Tech went 11-1 and didn’t even get a chance at a BCS game. Fast forward to 2011, when Oklahoma State was out after losing a Friday night game against Iowa State in overtime, after their school suffered a tragedy that morning. The Cowboys went on to crush Oklahoma in the final game of the regular season, but the BCS decided they would rather have an all-SEC rematch instead, rewarding Alabama, who scored just 6 points at home.

Then, if you thought the four-team playoff would help, you’d be wrong. In 2014, Baylor and TCU were two of the best teams in the nation, and were both held out at 11-1, TCU dropped from number 3 to number 6 after beating Iowa State 55-3.

If you want to point out the upcoming Big 12 school Cincinnati that made it to the College Football Playoff last season, you can, but they had to run the table, go through Notre Dame and a loss to Houston, and let everything else break to even the No. 4 seed.

In 2020, BYU went 10-1, flying across the country on a few days’ notice to play Coastal Carolina, and had to settle for the Boca Raton Bowl. A season later (2021), they would go 10-2, dominate the Pac 12 and be forced to settle for the Independence Bowl. Frankly, most of the new Big 12 schools have not been given a fair chance.

Can Big 12 Schools Compete in NIL?

Short answer: Yes. Slightly longer answer: Without a doubt.

The proof is already there, Iowa State just landed five star recruit Omaha Biliew, Texas Tech just landed five star Elijah Fisher. Texas Tech has already announced a $25,000-a-year NIL deal for 100 soccer players, and the women’s team has gotten the same for their Level 13 Agency players. Although Boone T. Pickens may be gone, his family and that money is not. TCU and Baylor are both extremely well-funded programs, especially when compared to their school size and alumni base. Kansas State certainly has a point to be concerned, but even they are undergoing a $100 million dollar stadium renovation. Secure Nijel Pack transferred out, but they haven’t lost Deuce Vaughn either. There is certainly money in Kansas State and a large alumni base to fund them as well.

Some Texas Tech fans thought the reason McCullar and Shannon left for Kansas was because of NIL money. If that’s true, that’s very good for KU, but it’s not. Both guys left, because they needed a different environment, and a new system to help them make the NBA, well Tech even just landed the aforementioned Elijah Fisher.

NIL has been going on forever; it just hasn’t been visible. Let’s not forget that at some point in the 1980s, five of the nine Southwest conference schools were on probation, and those are just the five that got busted. This just legalizes it for all schools and fan bases to compete. Gone are the days of needing big cash boosters, even average alumni or fans can lend a hand in helping their teams.

There’s a reason Nick Saban isn’t happy with NIL, and it’s not because he’s seriously concerned about the integrity of college sports. Sure, Lane Kiffin said we were basically just “legalizing cheating,” but I’m not that inclined to take the complaints of a man with as many NCAA violations as he does. Ohio State’s Ryan Day said it would cost $13 million to keep his team intact, a difficult moment for Ohio state, I know. In other words, they don’t believe they can afford that, and some talented players on that roster will go elsewhere. What NIL is doing is making it harder for the Blue Bloods and giving the Iowa states of the world a chance to capitalize. Sure, the Blue Bloods will have an inherent advantage, but NIL will narrow that gap.

The transfer portal

As I mentioned earlier, I’m not a fan of Tyrese Hunter moving to Texas after one season, and I wish that was revised a bit. Nigel Pack left Kansas State basketball, which is a huge blow, of course, but then they landed Adrian Martinez as their new starting QB. West Virginia just landed JT Daniels as their QB in Morgantown, Texas. Tech’s offensive line was brutal last season, so they were active in the portal to re-equip there.

Look at basketball, where Texas Tech has essentially lived in the portal lately. Sometimes players need a different environment or someone like Adonis Arms uses it to climb the ranks from JUCO to starting point guard in a Sweet Sixteen. The portal gives teams a chance to reset and work on their roster, rather than relying on a freshman to get up to speed when he may not be ready yet. For every Nijel Pack that leaves, an Adrian Martinez comes in.

This is good for the big 12

While it’s tempting for Big 12 fans to watch people and programs denounced as allies against NIL, they’re not. Big 12 fans have been lied to about NIL and the transfer portal. It’s not a hindrance, it’s an opportunity. Of course the Blue Bloods hate it, it’s not because they look after you, it’s because they look after themselves, that’s why it helps you.

The landscape is changing and for the new Big 12, this is changing for the better. Time to adapt or die. Big 12 schools have adapted before and I am confident they will do the same here.