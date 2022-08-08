How to watch the US Open tennis live

Last year’s US Open was one of the best ever – culminating in a pair of finals that saw two teenagers go head to head in the women’s final, and Daniil Medvedev upset Djokovic’s bid to win a Grand Slam on the calendar. made.

It was a tournament of surprises, so the last tennis Grand Slam of 2022 will have a lot to live up to.

Novak Djokovic remains the undisputed favorite among the men after beating Wimbledon, although he will face a tough challenge from Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open this year). British hopes will be pinned on Emma Raducanu defending her women’s title, though it’s hard not to see Poland’s Iga Swiatek as the favorite after a phenomenal year so far.

When does the US Open start?

This year’s US Open kicks off on Monday 29 Augustruns for two weeks to Sunday 11 September, when it ends with the men’s final. Qualification takes place from August 23-28.

How to stream the US Open in the US

In the US, the live broadcast of the Open will be exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2, although the Tennis Channel will also feature encore matches and other non-live programming.

If you don’t have either of these in your tennis package, you can always sign up with ESPN+. This costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, but you can get a better price if you sign up for the Disney+ $13.99 per month bundle that includes both ESPN+ and Hulu.

American fans can also subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus, although it’s not cheap at $110 a year. On the other hand, it allows you to watch over 100 ATP and WTA events, so it might be worth checking out if you are a tennis fan.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

This year, Amazon once again has full rights to cover the US Open tennis in the UK.

That means you can watch it from your PC, phone, TV, game console, or more, but you’ll need a Prime subscription to do this. If you are already an Amazon Prime member, the video service is included for free. So all you need to do is log in and enjoy the action.

Otherwise you can start with a 30 days free trial, giving you plenty of time to watch the entire US Open. However, since Amazon also owns the rights to the full men’s ATP tour, you might want to consider the annual membership, which gives you 12 full months of tennis – there’s no better time to go for it either, because from September 15 (shortly after the end of the US Open) Amazon raises its prices.

At the moment you can get Amazon Prime for £7.99 per month or £79 per year, but from mid-September this will rise to £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. You can also still select Prime Video only for £5.99 per month, although paying for full Prime includes several benefits such as free delivery, deals and more.

How to watch the US Open from anywhere in the world

The good news is that it is possible to watch the US Open from anywhere. The first thing to do is check the tournament’s official channel list to find out who has the rights to the tournament in your country, although at the time of writing this has not been updated for 2022.

Even if there’s no broadcaster where you live – or if they’re tied to an expensive cable subscription – you can always watch UK Amazon Prime coverage from outside the UK if you have a Prime account, or sign up with the

free trial.

To do this you need a VPN – two good bets are

NordVPN and

SurfShark – to get around Amazon’s geoblocks – check out our best VPNs to learn more.