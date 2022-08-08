Indian women’s hockey, Commonwealth Games: before the bronze win in Birmingham, there was gold in Manchester

Indian Women’s Hockey, Commonwealth Games, Knockout Match, Thrilling Moments, Controversies.

Anything describing India’s journey to a bronze medal in Birmingham on Sunday can also be attributed to another match in another English city, Manchester, 20 years ago.

Unlike the protagonists of Sundays’ victory, however, the 2002 peloton was artless and underrated. However, it was a tenacious bunch that wouldn’t let things like world rankings get in the way of dreams. This group of young women brought India its first and so far only hockey gold at the Commonwealth Games.

That was the biggest win of our career, we should never forget that. It changed our lives, Mamta Kharab admits, when at the age of 20 the baby of the team became a nighttime star. She is the inspiration for Chak De! Indiamovie character of Komal Chautala.

MamtaKharab scored the gold goal in the Womens FieldHockeyFinal against England in August 2002 at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester. India won gold after a 3-2 win. | Photo credit: AFP



The moment is big enough for Mamta to remember not only the victory, but every detail of the three knockout matches. Each of these games had its own unique issues that the team had never faced before.

The quarter-final against South Africa was the toughest, tougher than even the next two matches. At halftime we were down 0-3. It poured hard; the ground was heavy and ball movement difficult… (with) chilly wind that froze you to the bone. It was also one of the best matches of my life. It tested us like no other game. At halftime we decided as a team that we had nothing to lose and had to go full. Match ke baad kisi ke andar kuch nahin bachna chahiye, yehi decide kiya(We decided none of us would have anything more to give after the game), she recalls.

Pritam Siwach, one of the seniors back then, still gets the shivers when he thinks about that match. Our coach (Gurdiyal) Bhangu sir kept saying: Kuch nahin, sab theek hai(Don’t worry, everything is fine) .But our bodies had become as stiff as ice! I even said to Sita (Gussain), Kaise utrenge 2nd half mein, sharir jam gaya hai(how do we get on the field in the 2nd half, the body is frozen). The South Africans, on the other hand, seemed at ease. But we got on and then Mamta sent a cross from the 25 yard line that I couldn’t even see clearly. I dived on instinct and managed to score!

Pritam Siwach | Photo credit: special arrangement



India won 4-3, Sita scored the winner from a penalty corner and then the team would be forgiven if it thought it was invincible. For Mamta, this was the game changer in more than just a single win. That victory gave us a morale boost like never before. At the time, New Zealand was an extremely fit and talented side, ranked much higher than us. But we were on track! We had the pace and the hunger and after the quarter-finals the momentum was with us. That took us all the way to the final, says Mamta.

If conditions put the Indians to the test once, it was the umpire who then tried to rattle them. Against New Zealand, India came from behind to make it 1-1 two minutes before half-time, then faced a penalty stroke that was first awarded and then snatched amid protests, before Mamta scored a penalty in the 62nd minute. rebound from a penalty corner, with India reduced to 10 players. Captain Suraj Lata Devi was expelled for protest. Incidentally, the goal had been awarded to India four minutes earlier after a target-bound Pritam was deliberately blocked. It was taken away because Indias Jyoti Sunita Kullu apparently took too much time. I don’t know why it’s happening with Indian women’s hockey, especially in England! Cough extraordinary karna padta hai tabhi kuch milta hai(we have to do something extraordinary and only then will we get the result), nothing comes easy to us, Mamta shrugs.

TRIVIA For the uninitiated, 70 minutes of hockey was played over two halves of 35 minutes each. There were no 8 second shootouts like now; the matches were played for an additional 15 minutes (7-1/2 min each) after regular time, after which penalties were taken. There was a golden goal rule where the team that scored first in extra time was the winner.

However, the final against England saw peak controversy. Pressured against a relentless superior host in front of a very rowdy, packed crowd, the Indians held the upper hand much to the flow of play with a 2-0 lead before England fought back to tie the score. The score held after 70 minutes and the game looked set to be headed for penalties before India earned a penalty corner in the final 40 seconds. Mamta slipped into a deflection even as the horn went off. The Indians celebrated, the English protested and both waited over an hour for the final result.

Frankly, we didn’t think we could win gold even though we were in the final. But phir humein laga hum to bahut achha khel rahe hain aur hum england jaisi team ko maar sakte hain aur gold bhi jeet bhi sakte hain(When we started the match, we realized that we actually played really well and could even win gold). Then we got that PC. I was the pusher and fullback Suman Bala was the hitter. The ball just rolled past the keeper and I think I was lucky to see him and tap in quickly. But the horn was gone, so it was not clear what the score actually was, Mamta laughs.

Pritam agrees. It is true that our medal was confirmed when we reached the final, but we wanted to go one step ahead, even though we knew that teams like England and Australia were miles ahead of us. Sach kahun toh tab aur bad mein result kuch bhi ho, maine waisi teams nahi dekhi uske bad(To be honest, whatever the result, I haven’t seen any teams as good as them even later). They were just too good, too fast. Our first goal was to defend well, not give too much and give people the chance to say that we reached the final by accident. They got at least 15 PCs, but our goalkeepers, Helen Mary and Tingonleima Chanu, were good, as was our striker, Manjinder Kaur. And then came the golden goal when we didn’t think about time at all.

But Pritam also has a clearer picture of what happened. Or, what she thinks happened, since there is no definitive version of the incident. What we believe is that there was a horn that went off the technical bench on the sidelines to mark the end of time. But the PC was started and had to be completed before the game was called off. Also, the umpires on the field hadn’t whistled yet. The English girls responded to the horn while we concentrated on the umpire. It took nearly an hour for the technical officials to decide in our favor, she explains.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 07: Bronze medalists Team India celebrate during the Women’s Hockey Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Center on August 7, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) | Photo credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos



Mamta remembers sitting in the locker room waiting for a result, whatever result. We had changed and cooled down and it was all over and we sat in the locker room and had no idea what had happened, whether we had won or not. Imagine having to restart the game after that for the penalty strokes! But aisa hi hota hai hamare saath. Jeetne ke baad bhi ladna padta hai jeet ke liye(This always happens to us. We have to keep fighting even after we’ve won to win).

That win in 2002 inspired an entire generation of girls, including Rani Rampal, to dream. Woh gold aane se mere jaise players ne socha tha hockey khelne ka(players like me thought of hockey because of that gold), Rani says. It also became part of the folklore through movies and the players remain the Golden Girls of Indian hockey, winning against all odds and almost repeating the magic four years later (India won silver in 2006). Hopefully it will work again on Sunday.