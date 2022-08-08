Sharath Kamal equalizes with Liam Pitchford at 1-1 in final; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bags TT Singles Bronze

read more

make it gold, for settling for silver will not be an option for him. While Sathiyan also has a big task ahead of him to get the bronze for India. He was sensational in the men’s team round and replicated the same in men’s singles, but a semi-final defeat cost him the chance to fight for the gold. Now he has the chance to finish third on the podium and cheer on his senior teammate Sharath for taking the gold.

Sharath, who had already won gold in the men’s team competition here, had lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the men’s doubles final with his partner G Sathiyan and settled for silver. Sharath and SAthiyan had lost 3-2 to Drinkhall and Pitchford in a hard-fought match, 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for a silver medal.

Thus, the men’s singles semi-finals were a perfect setting for revenge for the Indians, as Sharath faced Drinkhall and Sathiyan would face Pitchford.

Sharath moved up first, scoring a stellar victory in a 6-game marathon thriller, 4-2.

He started aggressively and rose to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8. He attacked the English paddler and gave him no chance to get into a rhythm. But Drinkhall was too experienced, feeding on the support of the partisan home crowd as he won the third game 11-8, making it 2-1. Sharath widened the margin again by winning the fourth game 11-7. But Drinkhall wasn’t done yet, winning the hard-fought fifth game 11-8 to make it 3-2.

However, Sharath couldn’t be thwarted as he won the sixth game 11-8 to seal the win and reach the final. He won a bronze medal in men’s singles in the 2018 edition and will certainly upgrade his medal.

Sathiyan had a chance to make the final an all India affair, but Pitchford had other ideas. He lost the match 1-4 and will now face Drinkhall in the bronze medal game on Monday. Sathiyan lost 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 8-=11, 9-11 and put up a great fight in the last three games of the match before narrowly losing.

