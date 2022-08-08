Sports
Sharath Kamal equalizes with Liam Pitchford at 1-1 in final; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bags TT Singles Bronze
read more
make it gold, for settling for silver will not be an option for him. While Sathiyan also has a big task ahead of him to get the bronze for India. He was sensational in the men’s team round and replicated the same in men’s singles, but a semi-final defeat cost him the chance to fight for the gold. Now he has the chance to finish third on the podium and cheer on his senior teammate Sharath for taking the gold.
CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|DEPTH|INDIA FOCUS|OFF THE FIELD|IN PHOTOS|MEDAL
Sharath, who had already won gold in the men’s team competition here, had lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the men’s doubles final with his partner G Sathiyan and settled for silver. Sharath and SAthiyan had lost 3-2 to Drinkhall and Pitchford in a hard-fought match, 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for a silver medal.
Thus, the men’s singles semi-finals were a perfect setting for revenge for the Indians, as Sharath faced Drinkhall and Sathiyan would face Pitchford.
Sharath moved up first, scoring a stellar victory in a 6-game marathon thriller, 4-2.
He started aggressively and rose to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8. He attacked the English paddler and gave him no chance to get into a rhythm. But Drinkhall was too experienced, feeding on the support of the partisan home crowd as he won the third game 11-8, making it 2-1. Sharath widened the margin again by winning the fourth game 11-7. But Drinkhall wasn’t done yet, winning the hard-fought fifth game 11-8 to make it 3-2.
However, Sharath couldn’t be thwarted as he won the sixth game 11-8 to seal the win and reach the final. He won a bronze medal in men’s singles in the 2018 edition and will certainly upgrade his medal.
Sathiyan had a chance to make the final an all India affair, but Pitchford had other ideas. He lost the match 1-4 and will now face Drinkhall in the bronze medal game on Monday. Sathiyan lost 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 8-=11, 9-11 and put up a great fight in the last three games of the match before narrowly losing.
Read the Latest news and Important news here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/cwg-2022-table-tennis-live-score-sharath-kamal-achanta-vs-liam-pitchford-gold-medal-mens-singles-sathiyan-gnanasekaran-vs-paul-drinkhall-bronze-tt-commonwealth-games-updates-streaming-birmingham-livenews-5711251.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Roger Earl Mosley, who played ‘TC in ‘Magnum PI’, dies at 83 after a car accident in the Los Angeles area, his family announces August 8, 2022
- UK tech could gain global reach with trade deal with Israel, industry figures say August 8, 2022
- PM Modi calls on states to change cultivation scheme and roll out NEP August 8, 2022
- Alarm is rising in Western capitals over deepening ties between Turkey and Russia August 8, 2022
- UK weather: ban more hose pipes before second heatwave August 8, 2022