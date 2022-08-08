PM Modi praises CWG winners, says first medal in cricket will always be special





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games medalists and praised the female cricket team for taking silver, saying that the first-ever CWG medal in cricket will always be special. Greetings from Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning the gold in mixed doubles table tennis, Modi praised their guts and tenacity, saying “they showed fantastic teamwork”. “Playing and winning together has its own joys,” he said. Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula showed excellent teamwork and won the coveted gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I commend their guts and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all the CWG events he has competed in is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/giVYDsUCQ4 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022 Sharath making the finals of all the CWG events he has competed in is outstanding, Modi added. The Prime Minister congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning a bronze medal in badminton and called him “one of the stalwarts of Indian badminton”. Also read | CWG 2022: Indian women’s cricket team takes silver medal after losing nine runs to Australia “This is his fourth CWG medal, demonstrating his skill and consistency. May he continue to inspire budding athletes and make India even more proud,” the Prime Minister added. He praised the women’s cricket team, tweeting: “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they take home the prestigious silver medal. Being the first-ever CWG medal in cricket, it will always be special. “ Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they take home the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, it will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022 Modi praised Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton doubles, Modi said he is proud of them. “Before she left for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri, but she wasn’t sure how she would celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she has made her plans now,” said Modi in a lighter way with a video clip of their interaction prior to the Games. Proud of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the bronze medal in Badminton Doubles. Before she left for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri, but she wasn’t sure how she would celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she has made her plans now. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Eobar3Gkcl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022 In a message to Sagar Ahlawat for winning silver in boxing, the Prime Minister said: “He is one of India’s powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to be India’s pride in the time to come to make .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/pm-modi-lauds-cwg-winners-says-first-medal-in-cricket-will-always-be-special-1134141.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos