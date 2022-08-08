Freshman FSU football impresses in preseason scrimmage pressure cooker

Mike Norvell has been waiting for Sam McCallo to make a play like he did Saturday night. McCall arrived at FSU as the second-highest-rated member of the Seminoles 2022 signing class, behind only offensive lineman Julian Armella. It’s not to say that McCall, the No. 69 overall recruit and No. 5 safety in the 2022 class, has been bad this preseason. It’s just that FSUs coaches have been waiting for that wow moment, which they say delivered early in the first scrimmage of the preseason under the fluorescent lights of FSU’s indoor practice facility. I think it was one of his first plays. I’ve been teasing Sam about waiting, Norvell said. He got the first chance, the ball was thrown his way and he was able to make a nice interception.”

FSU Defense Coordinator Adam Fuller added: That looked like a veteran game. The interceptions Sam makes look like real plays. He gives the highest points to his balls, he has great body control when he goes up. From what the coaching staff said after Saturday’s scrimmage, it seems McCall was just one of many freshmen who made their mark. Even as the selection of FSUs under Norvell continues to improve, a few real freshmen could play an immediate role. We have some newcomers who are going to help this team and that’s exciting, Norvell said. Both Norvell and FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praised the running backs for how hard and hard they ran in Saturday’s scrimmage. The first player named by Norvell? True freshman Rodney Hill, who he says had quite a few explosive runs.

Hill has been flashing quite a bit this preseason, showing his agility in space and impressively quick acceleration. It won’t be easy for him to break through into the Seminoles with a back rotation right away, but he made the most of his chance to get some work done against and alongside more experienced units. We’ll just throw him out, let him get those reps, and let him take on an older competition. He was there a few times with the older group, Atkins said. Just let those guys get a feel and see what it’s like and keep making progress and give them more freedom to coach and give them more situations. I think that’s the blessing of the camp, that we get those guys in those situations and it’s not just, ‘Hey, you have to represent all those other guys. These guys are just watching and holding bags. No, man, we’ve got some young guys getting some good work.



