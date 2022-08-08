Freshman FSU football impresses in preseason scrimmage pressure cooker

Mike Norvell has been waiting for Sam McCallo to make a play like he did Saturday night.
McCall arrived at FSU as the second-highest-rated member of the Seminoles 2022 signing class, behind only offensive lineman Julian Armella.
It’s not to say that McCall, the No. 69 overall recruit and No. 5 safety in the 2022 class, has been bad this preseason. It’s just that FSUs coaches have been waiting for that wow moment, which they say delivered early in the first scrimmage of the preseason under the fluorescent lights of FSU’s indoor practice facility.
I think it was one of his first plays. I’ve been teasing Sam about waiting, Norvell said. He got the first chance, the ball was thrown his way and he was able to make a nice interception.”
FSU Defense Coordinator Adam Fuller added: That looked like a veteran game. The interceptions Sam makes look like real plays. He gives the highest points to his balls, he has great body control when he goes up.
From what the coaching staff said after Saturday’s scrimmage, it seems McCall was just one of many freshmen who made their mark. Even as the selection of FSUs under Norvell continues to improve, a few real freshmen could play an immediate role.
We have some newcomers who are going to help this team and that’s exciting, Norvell said.
Both Norvell and FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praised the running backs for how hard and hard they ran in Saturday’s scrimmage. The first player named by Norvell? True freshman Rodney Hill, who he says had quite a few explosive runs.
Hill has been flashing quite a bit this preseason, showing his agility in space and impressively quick acceleration. It won’t be easy for him to break through into the Seminoles with a back rotation right away, but he made the most of his chance to get some work done against and alongside more experienced units.
We’ll just throw him out, let him get those reps, and let him take on an older competition. He was there a few times with the older group, Atkins said. Just let those guys get a feel and see what it’s like and keep making progress and give them more freedom to coach and give them more situations.
I think that’s the blessing of the camp, that we get those guys in those situations and it’s not just, ‘Hey, you have to represent all those other guys. These guys are just watching and holding bags. No, man, we’ve got some young guys getting some good work.
A freshman who isn’t vying for a runway or probably even playing time is quarterback AJ Duffy. His first preseason scrimmage didn’t start well with an unwise interception within his first few games. What encouraged Norvell and the coaches is how he responded from there.
What I liked about today, one of the things we challenged him with, he’s had so much growth during springball and fall camp and although he didn’t start well today, he was responsive. He was able to make some big throws, he knocked over the deep pass Deuce (Spain),,You couldn’t have placed the ball better than what he did on the field,’ said Norvell. You saw him calm down a bit as the scrimmage progressed and that’s what I wanted to see. He’s the first to know the things he needs to improve and the things he needs to do to make the transition from what was a rocky start to what ended up being a very productive scrimmage for him I think.
In every way, Duffys’ deep throw to Spann was just about perfect. It’s the kind of throw he makes with some regularity, leaving fans drooling over his potential.
So far not even mentioned, the promising signals from players like Armella, tight end Brian Courtney, defensive tackles Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons and linebacker Omar Graham Jr. on the practice field.
How many of these freshmen will find their way onto the field in competitions this season remains to be seen. But whatever that number is, the early return on FSU’s 2022 recruiting class points to a pretty high hit rate.
