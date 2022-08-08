Sourav Ganguly gives verdict on the heartbreaking loss of the Indian women’s cricket team | Cricket

India’s women’s cricket team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in Sunday’s Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Edgbaston, as they couldn’t control their nerves in the final over of the 162 run chase, eventually losing were nine runs short. This is the third time the Indian women’s cricket team has succumbed to the pressures of playing on the big stage and lost again to the mighty Aussies. And after their loss in the final, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave a huge verdict on the team. Watch: Running out of legs and great dive catch – Radha Yadav gives masterclass fielding in CWG 2022 final

After a 73-run tie between Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning helped Australia recover from losing opener Alyssa Healy’s early hit in the third over, India managed to fight back with a stellar bowling and fielding effort, leaving the world champions T20 came back at 161 for eight.

In response, India failed to get off to a good start, losing both openers – Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana – in the third over. But a brave 96-run partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India get 43 of the last 33 balls. Skippered on a well-placed 65 out of 43, India was well on course for a historic win, but everything changed in a matter of eight balls. Megan Shutt sent Rodrigues away while Ashleigh Gardner got the crucial wicket from Harmanpreet as India lost both last batters in form.

The mid-range batters failed to impress after that, as India lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs. Australia folded India for 152 runs in 19.3 overs.

While Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for their efforts in the CWG competition and for taking the silver medal, he admitted that the team will be disappointed with the result in the final.

“Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game [email protected],” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver.. But they will go home disappointed because it was their match..@BCCIWomen — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 7, 2022

Retrieving the silver medal will nevertheless be a huge achievement for India, which defeated mighty England in Saturday’s semi-final. It was also a success for the Indian side as they played in front of a packed Edgbaston stadium.