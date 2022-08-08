Sports
Australia beat India by nine runs in Edgbaston to win Commonwealth Games T20 women’s cricket gold
The Australian women’s cricket team now officially has it all.
The winners of the T20 and ODI World Cup are also champions of the Commonwealth Games after a nine-run victory over India in front of a huge crowd in Edgbaston.
When we talk about greatness in Australian team sports, they are now surely counted among the very best we’ve ever seen.
“It was definitely a medal we never thought we’d ever win, we never thought we’d be part of a Commonwealth Games,” said Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner.
“We have won a lot of medals, but I think this one is very special.”
Loading
The Australians batted first, making 8-161, largely thanks to Beth Mooney’s 61 from 41 balls.
As she so often does, Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control to put India in a dangerous position before Gardner fired her for 65 years.
“I thought they controlled that chase for a long period of those at bats of theirs,” Mooney said.
“But on the other hand, I thought if we got a few wickets we’d be in it with a real chance to turn the screws and press it, which happened.”
India needed 11 runs from the last remaining with two wickets remaining.
But Jess Jonassen delivered the goods with the ballas that claimed the Australians another big title.
During the match, a strange incident occurred.
On the morning of the match, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19, but was allowed to play anyway.
In bizarre scenes, McGrath had to socially distance herself from her teammates when she took a catch, regardless of the fact that they were all touching the same ball.
And all COVID-safe protocols were forgotten when she was swept up in the festivities by her teammates at the end of the game.
“It would be quite disturbing for someone like Tahlia who has been on this team and can’t hug her teammates when we won a gold medal,” Mooney said.
“So hopefully they turn a blind eye to that and forget that that happened.”
Megan Schutt said the team felt sorry for McGrath.
“It was so weird. We didn’t want to get in trouble,” Schutt said the Sydney Morning Herald.
“At the end, we felt sorry for Tahlia.
“Eventually, screw it. If we get COVID, so be it.”
Hockeyroos takes silver after defeat to England
The Hockeyroos were surpassed by England in the women’s gold hockey game at the Edgbaston Hockey Club, with the home side deservedly winning 2-1.
The Hockeyroos lacked fluidity and the killer instinct in the circle, while England were boosted by a lavish home crowd to win gold for the first time.
But instead of falling to the ground in tears or comforting each other, the Australians kept a smile on their faces, patted each other on the back and tried to appreciate what they had achieved.
Loading
A few weeks after winning a bronze medal at the World Cup, the Hockeyroos wanted to make sure they celebrated to win silver.
Coach Katrina Powell, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, gathered all the players and support staff in a jumble on the field and spoke passionately to the team.
“[I told them] how proud I am of them and how we have progressed while we were gone and how difficult it is,” Powell said.
“Also [I gave them] a little reminder that you win silver, hockey games are really interesting that [people think]you lose gold.
“We just won bronze, so we saw how much happier we were than the silver medalists at the World Cup.
“And I think you’re missing out on that fun, that excitement, that experience, if you’re not happy about winning silver.”
That is not to say that the Hockeyroos are satisfied with second place.
Powell took over the team just before the Tokyo Olympics, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
It’s a new team on the field and behind the scenes.
Powell says everyone in the program is “rejuvenated and refocused” as they watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“I think one of the things we’ve learned is that we’re not quite there yet,” she said.
“And that’s very powerful to know in the future that you’re happy and OK with where you are, but definitely not satisfied.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-08/australia-wins-inaugural-commonwealth-games-womens-t20-cricket/101309714
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What were the long COVID health effects during the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron wave? August 8, 2022
- No damage was reported or expected after the 4.6-magnitude earthquake August 8, 2022
- UK Rain Forecast: Precise Date Will Rescue Heat Affected Areas Most Heavy Rain – MAPS | weather | News August 8, 2022
- Vanguard International: The Seven Manufacturing Industry Trends of 2022 August 8, 2022
- ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda unwilling to sign any more Bollywood projects; I found why August 8, 2022