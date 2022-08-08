Australia beat India by nine runs in Edgbaston to win Commonwealth Games T20 women’s cricket gold

The Australian women’s cricket team now officially has it all.

The winners of the T20 and ODI World Cup are also champions of the Commonwealth Games after a nine-run victory over India in front of a huge crowd in Edgbaston.

T20 final Australia vs India: Australia 8-161, India 152 all out

When we talk about greatness in Australian team sports, they are now surely counted among the very best we’ve ever seen.

“It was definitely a medal we never thought we’d ever win, we never thought we’d be part of a Commonwealth Games,” said Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner.

“We have won a lot of medals, but I think this one is very special.”

The Australians batted first, making 8-161, largely thanks to Beth Mooney’s 61 from 41 balls.

As she so often does, Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control to put India in a dangerous position before Gardner fired her for 65 years.

“I thought they controlled that chase for a long period of those at bats of theirs,” Mooney said.

“But on the other hand, I thought if we got a few wickets we’d be in it with a real chance to turn the screws and press it, which happened.”

India needed 11 runs from the last remaining with two wickets remaining.

But Jess Jonassen delivered the goods with the ballas that claimed the Australians another big title.

During the match, a strange incident occurred.

On the morning of the match, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19, but was allowed to play anyway.

Tahlia McGrath signals her teammates to stay away after a catch. McGrath tested positive for COVID before the match started. ( Getty Images: Ryan Pierse )

In bizarre scenes, McGrath had to socially distance herself from her teammates when she took a catch, regardless of the fact that they were all touching the same ball.

And all COVID-safe protocols were forgotten when she was swept up in the festivities by her teammates at the end of the game.

“It would be quite disturbing for someone like Tahlia who has been on this team and can’t hug her teammates when we won a gold medal,” Mooney said.

“So hopefully they turn a blind eye to that and forget that that happened.”

Megan Schutt said the team felt sorry for McGrath.

“It was so weird. We didn’t want to get in trouble,” Schutt said the Sydney Morning Herald.

“At the end, we felt sorry for Tahlia.

“Eventually, screw it. If we get COVID, so be it.”

Hockeyroos takes silver after defeat to England

The Hockeyroos finished with silver in Birmingham, just like they did four years ago on the Gold Coast. ( Getty Images: Mark Kolbe )

The Hockeyroos were surpassed by England in the women’s gold hockey game at the Edgbaston Hockey Club, with the home side deservedly winning 2-1.

The Hockeyroos lacked fluidity and the killer instinct in the circle, while England were boosted by a lavish home crowd to win gold for the first time.

But instead of falling to the ground in tears or comforting each other, the Australians kept a smile on their faces, patted each other on the back and tried to appreciate what they had achieved.

A few weeks after winning a bronze medal at the World Cup, the Hockeyroos wanted to make sure they celebrated to win silver.

Coach Katrina Powell, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, gathered all the players and support staff in a jumble on the field and spoke passionately to the team.

“[I told them] how proud I am of them and how we have progressed while we were gone and how difficult it is,” Powell said.

“Also [I gave them] a little reminder that you win silver, hockey games are really interesting that [people think]you lose gold.

“We just won bronze, so we saw how much happier we were than the silver medalists at the World Cup.

“And I think you’re missing out on that fun, that excitement, that experience, if you’re not happy about winning silver.”

That is not to say that the Hockeyroos are satisfied with second place.

Powell took over the team just before the Tokyo Olympics, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

It’s a new team on the field and behind the scenes.

Powell says everyone in the program is “rejuvenated and refocused” as they watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I think one of the things we’ve learned is that we’re not quite there yet,” she said.