Arizona State Herm Edwards Makes SI .’s Most Intriguing List of Head Coaches





It’s not for the best of reasons, but there will be a bit of national attention for Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards this coming season. Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde listed Edwards 25th on his ranking of college football’s most intriguing head coaches to watch heading into the 2022 season. The out-of-the-box rental in 2018 can now almost run out of real estate. Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst haven’t had a losing season (hes 2518) but the weight of a major NCAA investigation has the program close to nodding. Staff turnover, sizable transfers and a paltry inbound recruiting class point to a grim autumn for Herm. Keep an eye on Tempe in an era of in-season layoffs. The NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting indiscretions has eroded its assistant coaching staff and tanked ASU’s recruiting efforts. For this year, the state of Arizona touted 43 newcomers to the team to work under a handful of new coaches, including Offensive Coordinator Glenn Thomas and Defensive Coordinator Donnie Henderson. However, the Pac-12 preseason media poll may well factor that in as they expect the Sun Devils to finish 10th in the conference. Looking down the road, ASU has currently assembled the 88th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2023, according to 247 Sports. For a team that has helped grow Edwards’ talent pool by hitting hard on the recruiting front in the first two seasons of his tenure, it seems like a red flag that the state of Arizona is now just behind as Florida Atlanta, Nevada, Southern Miss , Arkansas State, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Coastal Carolina and Liberty in terms of recruiting comparisons. Obviously, some of the pressure—but nothing close to it—will go away if ASU can get up and running quickly under new coaches and a new starting quarterback. The Sun Devils will open the season on September 1 against Northern Arizona before traveling to Oklahoma State, which will host Eastern Michigan, and then begin the Pac-12 game against expected conference favorite, the Utah Utes. Follow @kzimmermanaz

