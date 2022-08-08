Tennis news | Nick Kyrgios wins Citi Open in Washington, beats Yoshihito Nishioka in final





Nick Kyrgios has claimed his seventh ATP title, and the first in three years, with a straight sets victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in Washington – and added another trophy a few hours later, taking him to the final with American Jack Sock. of the doubles. The pair produced a straight sets 7-5 6-4 win over Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, with the Aussie crushing an ace on match point. He became the first player in the tournament’s 53-year history to win both titles in the same year. READ MORE: Winner in terrifying condition after ‘extraordinary’ finish READ MORE: Anger erupts as Australian boxer ‘broken in’ from gold READ MORE: Knight trainer breaks silence about Klemmer furore “I am very happy to take home both titles,” Kyrgios said afterwards. “Hopefully I can maintain this momentum.” In singles, Kyrgios didn’t drop his serve all week as he continued his excellent recent form. Since April, he has made it to the semi-finals or better in five of the six tournaments he has played, including the Wimbledon final. The 6-4 6-3 win takes the Australian to No. 37 in the world rankings, up from 63 a week ago, and on the brink of a top-of-the-line qualification for the US Open later this month. If ranking points had been awarded at Wimbledon, Kyrgios would have been number 15 in the world. The Australian had Nishioka directly under pressure and broke the serve in the opening game of both sets. It was the first time since the tournament began in 1969 that two unseeded players met in the final. Nick Kyrgios has won the seventh ATP title in his career, namely in Washington. (kayo) “It’s just really emotional for me to see where I was so far last year, it’s just an incredible transformation,” Kyrgios said. “I’ve been to very dark places. “I’ve shown serious strength to keep going and persevere and get through those times and win tournaments like this.” It is the second time Kyrgios has won the title in Washington, having won the trophy earlier in 2019. He only got one break point in the final, which meant he won all 64 service games of the week. He sent down 12 aces in the final and won 22 of 25 points on his first serve. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! The backstories and controversies that have led to feuds involving athletes

