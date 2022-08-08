Achanta Sharath Kamal Wins Gold, Sathiyan Wins Bronze, Follow Table Tennis Final LIVE





CWG Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold, G Sathiyan wins bronze.

CWG table tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold, G Sathiyan wins bronze. Ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 in the NEC arena in the men’s singles table tennis final to win gold at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. Gnanasekaran Sathiyan defeated Paul Drinkhall 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9 to win a bronze medal for India: Follow all Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE updates and scores on InsideSport.IN. It was a fitting end to the campaign for India, which had previously won the gold for the men’s team at Birmingham. Both Achanta and Sathiyan had then also played an important role in the teams’ victory. CWG Table Tennis FINAL LIVE: Indian TT Ace Sharath Kamal To Play For Gold Medal At 4:25 PM, Sathiyan Ready To Fight For Bronze: Follow CWG 2022 Table Tennis FINAL LIVE On Monday, however, it was Achanta who made big headlines. He looked in top form throughout the match. Pitchford didn’t play a bad game, but the Indian was in his element from the first game. Achanta didn’t give his opponent much of a chance, who did play some good shots and games. But Achanta’s experience and class shone through. big

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal Wins Gold in Men’s Singles! His seventh CWG Gold He is an institution and an inspiration. Congratulations @sharathkamal1

#CWG22india pic.twitter.com/96u6vRfaqd chirag pradhan (@chiragp87233561) August 8, 2022 More importantly, he turned out to be one of the best Indian rowers the country has ever produced. It was his seventh gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Interestingly, he had won his last gold medal in men’s singles at CWG in 2006 and after a span of 16 years, the Indian has become champion again at the age of 40. In total, he has 13 Commonwealth Games medals, which is simply stunning. Add to that the two Asian Games medal, he has a legendary status in the sport in India. CWG Table Tennis FINAL LIVE: Indian TT Ace Sharath Kamal To Play For Gold Medal At 4:25 PM, Sathiyan Ready To Fight For Bronze: Follow CWG 2022 Table Tennis FINAL LIVE Sathiyan survives a scare: When Achanta had it under his control, Sathiyan was tested to the limit by his opponent Drinkhall. At one point it was walk in the park for Sathiyan, who had continued with a 3-0 lead. But Drinkhall, spurred on by the home crowd, gradually bought his A-game and won the next three games. With momentum on his side, Drinkhall was the favourite, but Sathiyan took his game to another level to make the decision to take the bronze. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow all Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE updates and scores on InsideSport.IN.

