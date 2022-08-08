Who are the top 5 star college football recruits in the country and where are they playing this season?





The NCAA season is defined by the juniors and seniors who are ready to make a real impact by winning this season, but football fans will also want to check out their teams’ new recruits this year and see what the near future holds. 2023 brings Archie Manning to Texaswhile these are the biggest talents coming to college football in 2022: Travis Hunter, Jackson State A fast and lean cornerback who can cover any receiver and play on the ball, he stands at 6 ft 1 in and 165 lbs. Widely regarded as the best recruit this season, Hunter hails from Collins Hill HS and was signed to Jackson State by head coach Deion Sanders, the legendary cornerback he adores: I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to make it happen. Like Sanders, Hunter is also a two-sport athlete and plays high-level basketball in high school. His physical aids and talent may also give him some playing time as a wide receiver. Walter Nolen, Texas A&M Nolen is a defensive lineman who can be in charge of both stopping the opponents’ play and terrorizing their quarterback. At six feet tall and 315 lbs, he will try to be a force in Texas A&M from the start, and if he stays in shape, he’ll hear his name called out in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Luther Burden, Missouri A WR whose speed and footwork will get him playing time once he gets used to the college playbook. At 6 ft 0 in and 200 lbs, it will be: Burdens development that will make him more of an outfield or slot receiver in the coming years. Mykel Williams, Georgia Another impressively built defensive lineman, Mykel Williams combines his weight and strength with a degree of speed that allows him to contribute in one of the NCAA’s most competitive programs. Tomorrow Jackson, USC The Trojans have recruited one of the best cornerbacks in the league, a player with both physical reach and speed who can take charge of large areas of the field single-handedly. Jackson still has areas to improve on, like man-to-man coverage, but he will make a contribution on the field sooner or later. Sonny Styles, Ohio State The Buckeyes had no trouble recruiting Styles, a local boy who was born in Ohio and went to Pickerington HS. He will be placed in safety as one of their best defenders. It can be deployed both in zone cover and close to the defending linemen.

