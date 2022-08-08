Minnesota Wild News: Daemon Hunt injured, out of World Juniors





that’s wild The Minnesota Wild was originally supposed to have nine prospects representing the organization in Edmonton this month at the 2022 World Junior Championships, but unfortunately, due to an injury to Canadian defender Daemon Hunt during practice, there are now only eight. After missing the eventual postponed tournament in December 2021 because he blocked a shot with his hand and had to leave the team, it seems Hunt did something similar less than nine months later. Daemon Hunt slipped to block a shot during practice yesterday hurting his hand (aftermath in video below) Team Announces Today He Cannot Play at WJC Heartbreaking for Moose Jaw d-man who missed December’s team after breaking his finger in final roster camp scrimmage pic.twitter.com/rIMxOm2aqM Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 7, 2022 TSN’s Mark Masters mentions in a subsequent tweet that Hunts spot in the lineup has now been taken over by fellow Wild prospect Ryan ORourke. So I guess when a door closes, a window opens, or whatever. Talking about the World Juniors (starting Tuesday), we looked at the nine Minnesota forecasts that will be out there. Obviously it’s a bit outdated now. [Hockey Wilderness]

Ryan Hartman has the potential to build on his career year. [10K Rinks] From the track… Calgary Flames GM continues to flip the script after making the blockbuster Tkachuk-for-Huberdeau swap and signing the incoming player to a long-term deal. [Sportsnet]

Shayna Goldman is going through team moves this summer where they just wanted to free up cap space. How did they do it? [Sportsnet]

Kyle Okposo appeared on a podcast and told a hilarious story about Sidney Crosby in high school. [Pensburgh]

