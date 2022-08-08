5 Reasons to Trust James Robinson in Fantasy Football in 2022





Fantasy checkers football and NFL football are just around the corner. We will investigate one player in particular, James Robinson It’s finally August, which means women’s fantasy football and NFL football are just around the corner. Here we’ll examine one player, Jacksonville Jaguars bringing back James Robinson, that you’ll want to draft this season. James Robinson is a reliable fantasy football option in 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars James Robinson will enter his third year in 2022. In 2021, he suffered a sophomore slump. 2021 is also the year the Jaguars selected former Clemson running back and Trevor Lawrence teammate Travis Etienne with the 25th pick. We never saw the two running backs side by side in 2021, as Etienne suffered a pre-season foot injury that required season-end surgery. Under new head coach Doug Pederson, we’ll get to see this one-two punch in 2022 and the fantasy implications for both running backs. More hype surrounds Etienne, who has a higher floor, while Robinson has a higher ceiling. There are also still reasons to be hyped for Robinson. Robinson currently enters drafts as RB39 and has the potential to outperform his ADP and become a quality starter in all fantasy formats. On draft day, players can use these five reasons to persuade themselves to draft the 23-year-old running back. 1. James Robinson is currently listed as the Jaguars’ starting Running Back On week 16 of the 2020 season, Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, ending his season indefinitely. Since then, Robinson has been on a positive trajectory with his rehabilitation and has worked hard throughout the spring and summer. He didn’t start training camp on the PUP list and started camp by perform individual exercises. Since then he has been cutting and running routes in team exercises. Pederson is hopeful that Robinson will be fully cleared by mid-August, which is a good sign of his availability in Week 1. Before the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, the Jaguars have released an unofficial depth chart that listed Robinson as the No. 1 running back, ahead of No. 2 Travis Etienne and No. 3 Snoop Conner. It’s too early to say, but there’s reason to believe the team see Robinson as this season’s RB1, with Etienne filling in for a change of pace or third-down situations. He has been the starter for nearly two seasons, except when he fell out of favor with former head coach Urban Meyer, which is now a non-issue. The new coaching staff believes in him and loves his skills.

