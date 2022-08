Alexander Zverev makes touching statement as tennis star reveals lifelong condition | tennis | Sport

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has revealed that he suffers from diabetes. The German, 25, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained at the French Open in June, revealed his condition by announcing the launch of his diabetic foundation.

He took to Instagram to explain the reasons for its creation before revealing when he was diagnosed. “August 6, 2022 is a very special day for my family and me,” he began. “Today, the Alexander Zverev Foundation has officially come to life, supporting children with type 1 diabetes and helping people prevent type 2 diabetes by living healthy and active lives. “Our mission is to provide insulin and life-saving medicines to children in developing countries and those in need. And as a type 1 diabetic, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams, no matter what others tell you. The only limit is the one you set yourself.” The Olympic champion is grateful for the privileges granted to him by being an elite tennis player and wants to use his platform to give back. “I’m in the privileged position of living a life I’ve always wanted to live,” he said. JUST IN: Nick Kyrgios makes fitness confession after beating Mikael Ymer to reach Citi Open final

“I have always wanted to play tennis, travel to tournaments all over the world and be one of the best tennis players in the world. I owe everything to my parents and my brother, who have always supported me unconditionally on my way there and still always do.” When Zverev last appeared on a tennis court, the German tore several ankle ligaments during his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The tennis star is making encouraging progress after ankle surgery, but his return date is currently unclear. “We have not yet decided on an exact date for my return,” Zverev told Eurosport Deutschland. “I want to win every tournament I play. That’s my character, I don’t go to events just to play. That’s why I play when I feel ‘I can win this tournament’.” NOT MISSING

It has been a difficult period for the world’s number two, who had been embroiled in a close relationship with the Spaniard in the French capital before disaster struck. Zverev went on to explain his recovery process, which will allow him to fire on all cylinders again sooner or later. “The days are very long,” Zverev said. “You start very early and end in the evening. We do a lot of exercises, there are always new ones that are added permanently. The foot is treated, mobility is worked out, strength and stability are rebuilt. “In some cases, normal walking and running is relearned. I do sprint exercises in the water, workouts on the treadmill and bicycle.” Zverev is unlikely to appear at the US Open this year, where he recorded his best Grand Slam appearance by reaching the final in 2020.

