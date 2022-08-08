Marylands 2022 Hall of Fame Class Announced





COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Athletics Department and the M Club are proud to announce the roster of 10 exceptional alumni selected for induction into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. The University of Maryland Athletics Department and the M Club are proud to announce the roster of 10 exceptional alumni selected for induction into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. The class includes: Katie (O’Donnell) Bam (hockey), Dominic Berger (men’s athletics), Vernon Davis (football), Bob Grossman (baseball), Sascha Newmarch (women’s lacrosse), Caitlyn McFaddenPhipps (women’s lacrosse), Hudson Taylor (wrestling), Kristi Toliver (women’s basketball), Taylor Twellman (men’s soccer) and Greivis Vasquez (men’s basketball). “We want to congratulate all this year’s inductees and their families,” said Damon Evans, director of athletics at the University of Maryland. “This is an amazing class of Hall of Famers who have made an undeniable impact on Maryland athletics, both on and off the field. We look forward to celebrating this outstanding class and recognizing their academic and athletic achievements.” Established in 1982 by the M Club and developed as a partnership with the Athletics Department, the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame pays tribute to those superior Terrapin athletes, coaches, and administrators who have made significant contributions to the University’s honor and fame of Maryland, and have continued to demonstrate the positive values ​​learned from participating in peer sports. Induction into the Hall of Fame represents the highest athletic honor the university can bestow. “The M Club is proud to announce this phenomenal class of Hall of Fame inductees,” said M Club Executive Director and Director of Alumni Engagement Laura Chiriaco . “They exemplify the best of the best in Maryland Athletics, and we can’t wait to celebrate their achievements this fall. Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and a special thank you to the selection committee. Congratulations to all candidates and guests of honor! “ The M Club also presents Honorary M Awards to: Jim Ridder, Jim Merkel, Linh Nguyen ChuckRosenfield and Jim Spencer for their years of dedication to athletics in Maryland. Martin and Tricia Green will be honored with the Distinguished Citizens of the Year in recognition of their years of unwavering support for Maryland student athletes. The Hall of Fame initiation ceremony will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. The reception starts at 5:30 PM and dinner follows at 6:30 PM. For ticket information, please call the M Club office at 301-314-6394 or visit https://ter.ps/2022HOF.

