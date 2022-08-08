French Open 2022 results: Djokovic, Nadal wins highlights Friday singles results | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headed the players into action on Friday at Stade Roland Garros as the third round of the 2022 French Open kicked off in Paris.

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz were also on the program as part of a star-studded top half of the men’s draw at the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.

It’s a different story on the women’s side, where a series of setbacks left no top-10 seeds in the bottom half of the bracket, opening a path to the finals for some unexpected contenders. Notable names appearing in court included Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff.

Let’s take a look at the full list of singles results, which will be updated at the end of Friday’s play. Then follows a recap of some of the best matches of the day.

Results men

(1) Novak Djokovic d. Aljaz Bedene; 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(3) Alexander Zverev d. Brandon Nakashima; 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5)

(5) Rafael Nadal d. (26) Botic van de Zandschulp; 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Carlos Alcaraz d. (27) Sebastian Korda; 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassim d. Philip Krajinovic; 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5

(21) Karen Khachanov d. (10) Cameron Norrie; 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

(15) Diego Schwartzman d. (18) Grigor Dimitrov; 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Bernabe Zapata Miralles d. (23) John Isner; 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3

Results ladies

(17) Leylah Fernandez d. (14) Belinda Bencic; 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

(23) Jil Teichmann d. (15) Victoria Azarenka; 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

(18) Coco Gauff d. Kaia Kanepi; 6-3, 6-4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. (21) Angelique Kerber; 6-4, 7-6 (5)

(27) Amanda Anisimova d. Karolina Muchova; 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 ret.

(31) Elise Mertens d. Varvara Gracheva; 6-2, 6-3

Martina Trevisan d. Daria Saville; 6-3, 6-4

Sloane Stephens d. Diane Parry; 6-2, 6-3

Day 6 Summary

Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at last year’s French Open, which is still her best singles result in a major, and now she has one win to match that feat.

The 18-year-old Atlanta native made it to the fourth round without dropping a set, and she was very efficient in Friday’s win over Kanepi. She made just 13 unforced errors, 16 fewer than her Estonian counterpart, and registered 20 winners.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Gauff said. “I’ve been coming to France since I was 10 years old, so I think that helped me a lot. I think it makes me a clay court. I don’t want to say specialist, but, you know, good at it.”

Djokovic, the tournament’s defending champion and No. 1 seed, continued to roll through the men’s class with his straight win over Bedene.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 85 percent of the points on his first serve and put together great ratios for both aces to double errors (9-1) and winners to unforced errors (30-18). He added five service breaks in a largely drama-free win.

His draw starts to get a lot tougher, starting with Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Nadal also continued to cruise through the early laps with a win over Van de Zandschulp.

The King of Clay’s defensive prowess was once again on full display as he finished with just 13 unforced fouls. He won 48 percent of the points on the return and caused six service interruptions.

It is the 17th time that Nadal has reached at least the fourth round of the French Open in 18 games. The only exception came in 2016 when he had to withdraw after the second round due to an injury.

Azarenka became the last major champion to be eliminated from the women’s draw thanks to an impressive comeback from Teichmann.

The 24-year-old Swiss lefty had already set a new career best by reaching the third round of a Grand Slam, and the win over the two-time Australian Open champion was her last win as part of a breakthrough in the 2022 season.

It wasn’t the cleanest game as they made 101 unforced errors together, but Teichmann was able to take control with 44 winners in the last two sets.

Zverev was not at his best on Friday. He made 50 unforced errors and took only two of his seven breakpoint chances, but still managed to pass Nakashima in three tight sets.

The number 3 seed has been overshadowed given the power on the top half of the bracket, but he still has the potential to play the role of spoiler if he can reduce the mistakes in the future.

The third round will conclude in Paris on Saturday.