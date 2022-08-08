Sports
French Open 2022 results: Djokovic, Nadal wins highlights Friday singles results | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headed the players into action on Friday at Stade Roland Garros as the third round of the 2022 French Open kicked off in Paris.
Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz were also on the program as part of a star-studded top half of the men’s draw at the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.
It’s a different story on the women’s side, where a series of setbacks left no top-10 seeds in the bottom half of the bracket, opening a path to the finals for some unexpected contenders. Notable names appearing in court included Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff.
Let’s take a look at the full list of singles results, which will be updated at the end of Friday’s play. Then follows a recap of some of the best matches of the day.
Results men
(1) Novak Djokovic d. Aljaz Bedene; 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
(3) Alexander Zverev d. Brandon Nakashima; 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5)
(5) Rafael Nadal d. (26) Botic van de Zandschulp; 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
(6) Carlos Alcaraz d. (27) Sebastian Korda; 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
(9) Felix Auger-Aliassim d. Philip Krajinovic; 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5
(21) Karen Khachanov d. (10) Cameron Norrie; 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4
(15) Diego Schwartzman d. (18) Grigor Dimitrov; 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
Bernabe Zapata Miralles d. (23) John Isner; 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3
Results ladies
(17) Leylah Fernandez d. (14) Belinda Bencic; 7-5, 3-6, 7-5
(23) Jil Teichmann d. (15) Victoria Azarenka; 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5)
(18) Coco Gauff d. Kaia Kanepi; 6-3, 6-4
Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. (21) Angelique Kerber; 6-4, 7-6 (5)
(27) Amanda Anisimova d. Karolina Muchova; 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 ret.
(31) Elise Mertens d. Varvara Gracheva; 6-2, 6-3
Martina Trevisan d. Daria Saville; 6-3, 6-4
Sloane Stephens d. Diane Parry; 6-2, 6-3
Day 6 Summary
Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at last year’s French Open, which is still her best singles result in a major, and now she has one win to match that feat.
The 18-year-old Atlanta native made it to the fourth round without dropping a set, and she was very efficient in Friday’s win over Kanepi. She made just 13 unforced errors, 16 fewer than her Estonian counterpart, and registered 20 winners.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Gauff said. “I’ve been coming to France since I was 10 years old, so I think that helped me a lot. I think it makes me a clay court. I don’t want to say specialist, but, you know, good at it.”
Roland Garros @Roland Garros
That fourth round smile @CocoGauff returns to the second week at #Roland Garros with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Kaia Kanepi. pic.twitter.com/oMdZSLx3Hk
Djokovic, the tournament’s defending champion and No. 1 seed, continued to roll through the men’s class with his straight win over Bedene.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 85 percent of the points on his first serve and put together great ratios for both aces to double errors (9-1) and winners to unforced errors (30-18). He added five service breaks in a largely drama-free win.
His draw starts to get a lot tougher, starting with Schwartzman in the fourth round.
Roland Garros @Roland Garros
Smooth sailing @DjokerNole is through to his 13th consecutive fourth round on#Roland Garros Beating Bedene 6-3, 6-3 6-2. pic.twitter.com/wVOz9Brcfm
Nadal also continued to cruise through the early laps with a win over Van de Zandschulp.
The King of Clay’s defensive prowess was once again on full display as he finished with just 13 unforced fouls. He won 48 percent of the points on the return and caused six service interruptions.
It is the 17th time that Nadal has reached at least the fourth round of the French Open in 18 games. The only exception came in 2016 when he had to withdraw after the second round due to an injury.
Roland Garros @Roland Garros
Defying physics @Rafael Nadal | #Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/L1WrV5aY0l
Azarenka became the last major champion to be eliminated from the women’s draw thanks to an impressive comeback from Teichmann.
The 24-year-old Swiss lefty had already set a new career best by reaching the third round of a Grand Slam, and the win over the two-time Australian Open champion was her last win as part of a breakthrough in the 2022 season.
It wasn’t the cleanest game as they made 101 unforced errors together, but Teichmann was able to take control with 44 winners in the last two sets.
Roland Garros @Roland Garros
Dip it in
7th top 20 win of the season
First Career Slam Fourth Round
3 hours 18 minutes epic#Roland Garros | @jilteichmann pic.twitter.com/XSC0bPXu0L
Zverev was not at his best on Friday. He made 50 unforced errors and took only two of his seven breakpoint chances, but still managed to pass Nakashima in three tight sets.
The number 3 seed has been overshadowed given the power on the top half of the bracket, but he still has the potential to play the role of spoiler if he can reduce the mistakes in the future.
Roland Garros @Roland Garros
The Roar of Victory @AlexZverev beats Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the fourth round for the fifth straight year.#Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/fHFiaLIQqW
The third round will conclude in Paris on Saturday.
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10037035-french-open-2022-results-djokovic-nadal-wins-highlight-friday-singles-results
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Josie Gibsons This Morning Dress: Where To Buy Her Orange Floral Dress August 8, 2022
- Arizona State Herm Edwards Makes SI .’s Most Intriguing List of Head Coaches August 8, 2022
- A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more explosions? August 8, 2022
- Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Coming This Wednesday August 8, 2022
- tesla: Indonesia says Tesla reached $5 billion deal to buy nickel products : Media August 8, 2022