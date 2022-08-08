Cross Country reveals 2022 season schedule





SALT LAKE CITY After a successful season in 2021, the Utah cross-country team unveiled its schedule for 2022 on Monday with its annual home game, the Utah Open, and a few top games that will serve as a prelude to the Utes ahead of the postseason. The Women of Utah open the 2022 cross-country season at the UVU Invitational for the third time in four seasons on Thursday, September 1 at Lakeside Park. Utah then heads to the land of the 1,000 lakes for the 36th annual Troy Griak Invitational (September 23), marking the first time the Utes have raced the Les Bolstad track since 2000. Utah returns to the Nuttycombe Invitational (October 14) for the first time since 2019 to begin the month of October with three consecutive weeks of competition. It then returns home for the annual Utah Open on Thursday, October 20 at Sunnyside Park to conclude the regular season. USC’s Trojans will play host to the Pac-12 Championships on Friday, October 28. Location is currently unknown for the championship race. The UNM North golf course in Albuquerque, NM, will host the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regionals (November 11) for the first time since 2015. season will be moved to spring 2021 due to COVID-19. Oklahoma State, which hosted the NCAA Cross Country Championships in the spring of 2021, will once again welcome the nation’s top teams and individuals to the OSU Cross Country Course on Saturday, November 19. As a team, the Utes return a handful of experienced runners in Keelah Barger , Morgan Jensen , Ariel in the future , Simone Plourde and Emily Venters led by head coach Kyle Kepler who is in his 18th season at the helm. The 2021 squad had its best-ever finish at the Pac-12 Championships, finishing second as a team, while Venters took second. Utah also qualified for the fourth time as a team for the NCAA Championships as a program, all of which were overseen by Kepler. The Women of Utah finished 20th in the championships, tied for the program’s second-best finish. For the latest news and information on Utah’s cross country and track & field programs, fans can stay connected online at www.UtahUtes.com and on social media by following at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ###

