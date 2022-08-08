Dan Ruyle assistant golf coach men





BLACKBURG Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Head Coach Brian Sharp announced the hiring of Dan Ruyle as the program’s assistant coach on Monday. Ruyle, who has coached at the collegiate level since 2000, will assist Sharp in player development, recruiting and logistics operations. Virginia Tech Men’s Golf Head Coachannounced the hiring of Dan Ruyle as the program’s assistant coach on Monday. Ruyle, who has coached at the collegiate level since 2000, will assist Sharp in player development, recruiting and logistics operations. “I have known Dan as a colleague for many years and look forward to working with our team,” said Sharp. “His passion for coaching is very clear and he has always had great relationships with his players, which will no doubt be the case here at Virginia Tech. Dan will bring a lot of experience and will be a valuable addition to our division and the Blacksburg community.” Ruyle spent the spring 2022 season as an assistant coach at Elon. The Phoenix achieved three top five finishes in the spring, culminating in fourth place at the CAA Championship. “I want to thank Coach Sharp and Virginia Tech for giving me this opportunity,” said Ruyle. “Virginia Tech is a special place and I’m excited to be part of the Hokie family. Most importantly, I can’t wait to work with our student athletes and help them be successful in the classroom and on the Course.” Ruyle came to Elon from Winthrop University, where he was the interim head coach of the Eagles women’s golf team. Prior to his time in Rock Hill, SC, he was the Assistant Men’s Golf Coach at East Carolina University from 2017-2021. He saw the Pirates be inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Academic Team in 2018 and 2019. They also let three players earn All-AAC honors during that stretch. Before joining the ECU staff, he worked in Chapel Hill, NC from 2016-17 as a volunteer assistant on the University of North Carolina men’s team. The Tar Heels earned a berth for the NCAA Division I Regionals both years, reaching the DI Championship in 2017. His other coaching stop was as head of men’s and women’s golf at Southwestern University, an NCAA DIII school in Georgetown, Texas, from 2000-2015. While leading both Pirates programs, he was named WGCA Great Lakes Regional Coach of the Year in 2008 and was named Coach of the Year of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) four times. Ruyle’s men’s and women’s teams achieved a combined nine DIII championships, with the women capturing four SCAC championship titles and the men being named SCAC co-champions in 2010. During his tenure at Southwestern, he had selected 11 golfers for All-Region championships. teams, eight golfers named All-American and three First-Team All-Americans, 14 honored as Academic All-Americans, 43 SCAC All-Conference selections and numerous SCAC Academic Honor Roll recipients. In addition, from 2015-2017, Ruyle worked as a football match day staff member and as a facility monitor at Duke University. He was an assistant golf professional at Wildflower Country Club in Temple, Texas from 1997-2000. Ruyle played for West Texas A&M University in 1996-97 and competed professionally in North Texas PGA Section and Assistants Winter Tour events in 1998 and 1999. He was a member of multiple NCAA, GCAA, and WGCA Division III events. committees, including serving as the GCAA DIII Director from 2008-2013, and was the SCAC All-Conference Chair from 2002-2015. He is an active member of both the GCAA and the AJGA and is certified in CPR and First Aid. Ruyle and his wife Erin have two rescue dogs, Linus and Jeanie.

