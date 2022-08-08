Schunzel, Maness receive contract extensions





Follow KSU Lacrosse –Twitter |Instagram KENNESAW, d. After two outstanding seasons, Kennesaw State Athletics awarded Owl volleyball head coach a four-year contract extension Keith Schunzel and a three-year contract extension for Owl’s women’s lacrosse head coach Laura Manes KSU athletics director Milton Overton announced on Monday. Schunzel’s contract now runs until the end of the 2026 volleyball season, while Maness was extended until the end of the 2025 season. “ Keith Schunzel and Laura Manes have been outstanding in their roles leading our women’s Owl volleyball and lacrosse teams,” said Overton. “Not only have they had great success on both the court and the court, their teams have also delivered outstanding performances in the classroom , both of which have national academic recognition, and they are also very active in the community. Keith and Laura both represent the “Gold Standard of Excellence” that the Owl Nation has come to expect from our athletics program, and I’m excited to have them continue to lead our teams.” “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to be the head volleyball coach at Kennesaw State,” said Schunzel. “My family and I have been bought into KSU and this community since the day we arrived on campus nearly 10 years ago, and I look forward to continuing to mentor and develop our amazing student athletes and strive for more championships for years to come . “I want to thank Milton Overton and (Chief Operating Officer) Tamica Smith Jones for the belief in me and the vision for Kennesaw State Lacrosse,” said Maness. “I look forward to another season and to work with our incredible athletes and staff along the way. The future is very bright for KSU Lacrosse!” Schunzel is coming in the fall after four consecutive seasons of 20 wins (not counting the 2020-21 COVID shortened season). Two of those campaigns resulted in ASUN Tournament championships and trips to the NCAA tournament, and the Owls have finished in the RPI’s top 75 three times, including a program-best 42nd in the 2017 season. The Owls have had six consecutive top-two finishes in ASUN, including last season when their 13-3 finish tied for second best in the conference standings. In 2021, Schunzel led the Owls to their sixth win at a Power Five school in the past five years with a 3-0 sweep over Alabama. KSU also recorded a 12-game winning streak during the season, namely the 7e– the longest run in the nation at that time before the Owls suffered a 3-2 loss in the ASUN semifinals. The two-time ASUN Coach of the Year brings a record 158-89 to KSU in the fall season and is just four wins away from 100 league wins with an ASUN mark of 96-38. He has also seen the Owls perform at a high level in the classroom over his nine seasons, winning four AVCA Team Academic Awards and 18 consecutive semesters with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. Maness led the Owls to a record season on the lacrosse field in 2022. As the second coach in program history, she led KSU to a school record of 11 wins (11-7 overall) and a third-place finish in the six-team ASUN conference, equaling the The team’s highest finish in the competition. One of the highlights of the past season was its first-ever win over a Power Five team when KSU defeated the Oregon Ducks 14-13 on February 20. During her tenure at the Nest, Maness has coached 14 all-conference selections, eight first-time honorees, as well as one all-American (commendation) and one region-wide selection. KSU has also done well in the classroom during her time at the helm of the team, with five consecutive IWLCA Academic Team honors and with the past two ASUN Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

