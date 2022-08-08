Maroon & Orange Memories Gameday Experiences Revealed for Upcoming Virginia Tech Football Season





There’s nothing quite like the energy and excitement in Lane Stadium during a Virginia Tech football game. The only thing that can make gameday more memorable is an enhanced experience available through Tech’s “Maroon & Orange Memories” program. Several once-in-a-lifetime experiences are on sale now for the upcoming season of the Hokies, including: Pregame tunnel walkthrough

Access on the field during “Enter Sandman”

Gift basket delivered to your seat by our Virginia Tech Spirit Squad

Pregame sideline photo opportunity

Private HokieBird meet-and-greet

Instruct the team to run out of the tunnel To upgrade your game day with Maroon & Orange Memories, download the HokieSportsmobile app and use the menu in the top left corner to access the platform. Game tickets are required to purchase experiences. Use our virtual ticket assistant to help you choose the best option by telling him how many matches you plan to attend, how many people you plan to bring, and whether value or location matters – then let it do the rest! Skip the Line passes are still available for Virginia Tech Football Fan Day next Sunday, August 14. Football Fan Day, presented by Virginia529, offers Hokie Nation a chance to interact with the new head coach Brent Pry and the rest of the Hokies’ gridiron squad in the Beamer-Lawson training facility. This event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 1:00 PM to Hokie Kids’ Club members and 15 minutes later to the general public. For just $20, a Skip the Line pass is the only way to guarantee meeting all your favorite Tech coaches and players. Visit HokieSports.com/FanDay for full details. Virginia Tech opens the season at Old Dominion on Friday, September 2. The Hokies’ home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, against ACC foe Boston College.

