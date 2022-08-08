Sports
Summer Catches: Will Sandy – University of North Carolina Athletics
WS: It’s been a lot of fun. I live in Bourne, but I live in Sandwich with the Baroni family, and they are great. I live with [Mac] Horvath, which was great. I got better and we win. We’ve just started the playoffs, so we’re going to try to finish this and come back with a ring.
GH: What does a typical day in the Cape Cod League look like?
WS: We usually wake up around 9:30 or 10am, make some breakfast and then go pick up [Tomas] frik. Then around lunchtime we go to the gym, which is near our field. We pack our lunch and go straight from the gym to the field and get there around two or three depending on what time the game is, home or away. Play the game and then come back to dinner at the Baroni’s. Mac and I usually watch an episode of Stranger Things, go to bed, and do it all over again.
GH: What was it like to have some UNC teammates on the squad with you?
WS: It’s been great. Mac wouldn’t even live with me, but after my first roommate left, he eventually moved in with me. Frick is ahead, so we’re going to pick him up, train, get ready for the game, eat; it was great to have some of my teammates here.
GH: How was your experience living with your host family?
WS: It was great. They have two small children, a beautiful house, a swimming pool. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. It’s been perfect.
GH: You played in the Coastal Plain League last summer, how was the Cape Cod League similar or different?
WS: This is the best summer league there is in terms of league, but I loved the Coastal Plain League! I played in Holly Springs, so I got to stay in Chapel Hill, train on campus, and go to the games with my teammates. Above, I’m in a new place with a host family for the first time. I can’t do many of the things I did last summer, but I like it. The weather is great and having Mac and Frick here has made it a lot easier. It’s different, but I really enjoyed it.
GH: How does the talent level in your league compare to the ACC?
WS: Everyone here is good, but I honestly think it’s hard to say just because we swing wooden clubs, the playing surfaces are different; it’s just hard for me to compare. It seems like two different kinds of baseball, but everyone is good.
GH: How is the atmosphere in the stadiums throughout the competition?
WS: Everywhere I’ve been we’ve had great crowds, but they’re a lot more relaxed than during the season in Chapel Hill. There’s a lot of people, but there’s not that much yelling, yelling at umpires or anything like that. When it’s a big game, like the playoffs, or when the games are close, it gets rowdy, which is great.
GH: What things did you work on over the summer and what areas do you feel like you’ve gotten better?
WS: I’ve focused on attacking the zone, eliminating walks, getting more comfortable outside of it, and working on some of my mechanics. Basically just attack the zone and fight in the zone. I feel like I’ve gotten better there and the more I do that, the more my confidence goes up. My breaker ball has improved. I’m going to build on that and try to finish strong.
GH: You recently went skydiving. How was that experience and would you do it again?
WS: I was pumped. I thought I would be scared because I wasn’t a fan of heights growing up and a year earlier I hadn’t thought of going skydiving. When they opened the door, I suddenly realized that I’ve never been on an airplane with the door open. Before you know it you are out the door and going. It was incredible.
After I finished freaking out while we were in free fall I took a moment to gather myself and look around, it was unbelievable. You feel that you are alive.
GH: What other fun things did you do over the summer?
WS: We went to Fenway Park to train. Pitchers weren’t doing much so I was basically just there to fuck BP which was great. I went pretty hard. I took some live ground balls in third, which was cool. I had never been to Fenway so I’m glad I was able to.
GH: What are you most looking forward to when you return to Chapel Hill?
WS: I’m looking forward to getting the team together and moving forward. I know Mac and Frick feel the same way. We’re all ready to go back and get started with fall balls, training sessions, meeting the freshmen and seeing the guys we haven’t seen since the end of last season. I’m ready to go back, settle in and get ready for spring.
