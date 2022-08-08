Baseball to Play in Third Annual College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas Texas Baseball opens the 2023 season at the third annual College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, February 17-19.

“I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to kick off the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce said. “It will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the country. Globe Life Field is a great venue and we would like to thank REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers for inviting us to participate.”

The Longhorns will play against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Missouri during the event, while Oklahoma State and TCU also represent the Big 12.

Globe Life Field has been home to 49 college baseball games since 2021. Four of the six programs have appeared in the past two years at Globe Life Field, University of Texas (5-6), TCU (5-4), Oklahoma State (5-2 ) and Arkansas (3-0). This is the first appearance at Globe Life Field for both Missouri and Vanderbilt.

In addition, UT (47-22 in 2022), TCU (38-22 in 2022) and Arkansas (46-21 in 2022) participated in the inaugural showdown in 2021. This is the first College Baseball Showdown appearance for Oklahoma State University ( 44-22 in 2022), Missouri (28-23 in 2022) and Vanderbilt (39-23 in 2022).

All games of the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will once again be live-streamed by FloSports, the tournament’s exclusive broadcast partner. Tickets for the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. For more information, visit GlobeLifeField.com/Showdown.