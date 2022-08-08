Brooks Announces 2022-23 Women’s Golf Schedule





DURHAM Duke University Women’s Golf Head Coach Dan Brooks announced the schedule for 2022-23 on Monday, which will include nine regular season tournaments. Brooks is entering his 39th season with the Blue Devils. In 38 years as a Duke coach, Brooks has helped his squads to seven NCAA National Championships, 21 ACC Championships and 140 team wins, the most of any female golf coach in Division I history. Duke will reopen the season with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, September 12-14. The event welcomes the top teams in the nation, including Duke, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils then head to the Windy City Collegiate Classic October 3-4 at the Exmoore Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois, followed by the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, from October 10-12.

On October 17-18, Duke will play locally in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which will be played at the Governors Club in Chapel Hill, NC. The Blue Devils have won the event 16 times, including five in the past seven years. Duke concludes the fall campaign with a trip to Wilmington, NC, to participate in the Landfall Tradition at Landfall’s Country Club. The Blue Devils took the tournament title in each of the last three appearances in the event, but are playing for the first time since 2018. In the spring, Duke will open the game by going tropical February 13-15 in the Nexus College Invitational at the Albany resort in the Bahamas. Next, the Blue Devils travel to Hilton Head, SC, to play again at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on February 27 through March 1 at Long Cove Club. It will be Duke’s ninth time participating in the event. Duke will next play in the Valspar Augusta Intercollegiate March 11-12 in Augusta, Georgia before closing the regular season in the Wolfpack Match Play April 3-4 locally at Lonnie Poll Golf Club in Raleigh, NC The ACC Championship will be held April 13-16 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. NCAA Regional Action will take place May 8-10 at one of six locations in Athens, Georgia, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Pullman, Wash., Raleigh, NC, San Antonio, Texas, and Westfield, Ind. For the third year in a row, the NCAA Championship will be hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course from May 19-24. Duke returns five letter winners from his team for 2021-22, including seniors Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd juniors Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen and sophomore Rylie Heflin . The Blue Devils also welcome one of the best amateur golfers in the country Andie Smith which hails from Hobie Sound, Fla. 2022-23 Duke Women’s Golf Schedule 12-14 Sept. ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.)

Oct 3-4 Windy City Collegiate Classic (Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois)

October 10-12 Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida)

October 17-18 Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational (Governors Club in Chapel Hill, NC)

October 28-30 Landfall Tradition (Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC)

February 13-15 Nexus College Invitational (Albany Resort in Bahamas)

February 27 – March 1 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, SC)

March 11-12 Valspar Augusta Invitational (Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia)

April 3-4 Wolfpack Match Play (Lonnie Pool Golf Club in Raleigh, NC)

Apr 13-16 ACC Championship (Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC)

May 8-10 NCAA Regional Championship (Georgia, Florida Atlantic, Washington, NC State, UTSA, Indiana)

May 19-24 NCAA Championship (Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.) #Good week

