USU Men’s Basketball completes 2022-23 roster with the addition of Dan Akin





LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced the addition of Dan Akin, a 6-foot-9 forward, who will join the Aggies for his final year of eligibility after stops at UMBC and Cal Baptist. Akin signed with Aggies earlier this year, but was not officially granted a sixth-year eligibility waiver from the NCAA until recently. Akin played in 34 games and made 33 starts with Cal Baptist a season ago, averaging 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Akin led the Lancers on the glass and was second in the Western Athletic Conference in both total rebounds and rebounds per game. He shot 53.3 percent (112 out of 210) from the floor and registered the most free throws of anyone on the team, totaling 205 attempts and 142. Akin also ran the Lancers’ pace with a team-best 35 blocks and added 50 assists and 25 stolen. In total, Akin scored in double digits in 19 games for CBU, taking 24 in-season points against UC Riverside and 20 or more points in three games. Akin had 10 or more rebounds in 13 games and collected 17 boards in the season in a game against UTRGV, as part of 12 double-doubles during the year. Prior to Cal Baptist, Akin played under Odom at UMBC, played in 91 games with the Retrievers and started in 61. Akin was named to the 2017-18 America East All-Rookie Team and was a member of the all-tournament team. He was part of the squad, scoring the first basket in UMBC’s historic NCAA Tournament win over Virginia during the 2017-18 season. Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/usumensbasketball), on Twitter (@usubasketball), and on Instagram (@usubasketball). Fans can also watch USU Men’s Basketball Highlights on YouTube (youtube.com/utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow Utah State’s athletics program on Twitter (@usuathletics), on Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics), or on Instagram (@usuathletics).

