Kentucky Divers shine at US Open – UK Athletics

MIDLAND, Texas Kentuckys Kyndal Knight, Abby Devereaux, Sam Duncan and volunteer assistant coach Julia Vincent impressed on the national stage at the 2022 US Diving Open Championship at the COM Aquatics Center last weekend. The Wildcat quartet achieved several podium performances throughout the competition, highlighted by a second place for Knight in the women’s 1 meter and a third place for Vincent in the women’s 3 meter.

Knight, the 2022 SEC Female Diver of the Year who will return to Kentucky for a fifth year in 2022-23, scored 253.45 to take second place among the 12 participants in the Women’s 1M. She was almost four points ahead of third place.

Knight also took fourth in the women’s 3M with a score of 257.90, just behind Vincent who finished third in the event with a score of 271.55.

Upcoming sophomore Devereaux placed 25th and 31st respectively in the preliminary rounds of the ladies 1M and 3M.

On the men’s side, Duncan recorded a couple of top-10 finishes on the national podium. The upcoming junior was the top qualifier in the preliminary round of the Men’s 1M with 342.65 points, before taking seventh place in the event final with 313.95 points. He followed up that feat by finishing 10th in the 3M with a score of 318.70.

The 2022-23 Kentucky Swim & Dive season officially kicks off on Friday, September 23 with the Blue and White Meet at Lancaster Aquatic Center.

