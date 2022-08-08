Nolan joins hockey program for 2022-23





East Lansing, Michigan. — Michigan State Hockey Coach Adam Nightingale announced the addition of the transfer of graduates Ryan Nolan (Winnetka, Ill.) to the Spartan roster for next season. Nolan is the 13e addition to the roster for the Spartans for the coming season. He previously played at and graduated from Merrimack College, where he was a letter-winner and received his degree in business administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude. “ Ryan Nolan is a hardworking physical attacker who is effective on the forecheck, keeps pucks low and creates a presence on the net,” noted Nightingale. “As a veteran of the college game, we see him as a player who will help set the tone in games, training, weight room, in the community and in the classroom. We are delighted to welcome him to East Lansing. Ryan Nolan Graduate Student, F, 6-1, 206 Shoots: R

Winnetka, Illinois / Merrimack 2021-22 (Senior, at Merrimack): Appeared in 15 games for the Warriors, scoring a goal and two assists Had his first multipoint game with two assists against Bentley (1/8) Had a goal at Brown (1/1) Matched his single-game career high three shots on target in games against Massachusetts, Brown and Maine 2020-21 (Junior, at Merrimack): Played in 13 games, with a few assists and five blocked shots. Played in 13 games, with a few assists and five blocked shots. 2019-20 (freshmen, at Merrimack) Appeared in 18 games, with a goal and two assists on the year Scored his first collegiate goal against Vermont (1/24) His first career point against Northeastern (11/9). Appeared in 18 games, with a goal and two assists on the year Scored his first collegiate goal against Vermont (1/24) His first career point against Northeastern (11/9). Prior to MSU: Received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Merrimack and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2022 Played over 100 games of junior hockey over two seasons with Victoria (BCHL) (2017-19) Scored 42 points and 18 goals in his last campaign Nearly 140 recorded penalty minutes Graduated at Lake Forest Academy, where he played football and baseball in addition to hockey. In his senior year captained the hockey team Won an MPHL championship as a senior. Received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Merrimack and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2022 Played over 100 games of junior hockey over two seasons with Victoria (BCHL) (2017-19) Scored 42 points and 18 goals in his last campaign Nearly 140 recorded penalty minutes Graduated at Lake Forest Academy, where he played football and baseball in addition to hockey. In his senior year captained the hockey team Won an MPHL championship as a senior. Personal: Son of Janet and Joe Nolan Has five siblings: Alissa, Chris, MacKenzie, Katie and Tyler Working on a master’s degree in sports coaching, leadership and administration at MSU Favorite professional teams are his hometown Chicago Blackhawks and Bears. Son of Janet and Joe Nolan Has five siblings: Alissa, Chris, MacKenzie, Katie and Tyler Working on a master’s degree in sports coaching, leadership and administration at MSU Favorite professional teams are his hometown Chicago Blackhawks and Bears.

