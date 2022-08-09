Big guns return as India’s name selection for 2022 Asia Cup





India’s 15-man squad for the 2022 Asian Cup was announced by the BCCI on Monday, August 8.

Rohit Sharma will lead a 15-strong group, with the return of many of the regulars equipped for the Zimbabwe tour. Batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are both making a comeback, but top pacer Jasprit Bumrah was excluded from the roster with a back injury. Pacer Harshal Patel also misses due to an injury. “Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection due to injuries,” the BCCI reports on Twitter. “They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. “Three players Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standby.” In their place, the Indian tempo group consists of the impressive left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has kept his place on the side after a string of impressive performances on the West Indies tour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan were the other two pace options in the squad.

Indias Virat Kohli Dilemma | The ICC Review Former skipper Kohli returns to the side last seen on India’s tour of England. He was equipped for India’s tours of the West Indies and the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. Rahul also made a comeback, having returned to full fitness after a lengthy battle with an injury. Rahul underwent sports hernia surgery after the IPL. He was set to return during India’s T20I series against the West Indies, but his comeback was further delayed by a positive Covid-19 test ahead of the tour. Since the tournament was held in the UAE, the Indian squad had a strong spin quartet. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has returned after being rested for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, and he will team up with Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and the younger Ravi Bishnoi.

Ricky Ponting on the best hitting position of Rishabh Pant | The ICC Review India has also selected a host of middle-class power hitters, with the regulars Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav joined by Deepak Hooda. The Asian Cup kicks off in the UAE on August 27 and India kicks off the campaign against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. The tournament will be of utmost importance to all sides as they strengthen their preparations for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan On standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

