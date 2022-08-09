Sports
Wisconsin’s Suzie Woodburn with tabs to guide women’s tennis program
Suzie Woodburn, who was an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin last spring, takes over as Montana State Head Women’s Tennis Coach, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Monday afternoon.
Woodburn joins the Bobcats after helping the Badgers with a total score of 17-9 and a Big Ten ledger of 8-3. As a team, Wisconsin finished number 45 in the latest ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis rankings. Individually, Woodburn was working with UW’s top tandem, consisting of Alina Mukhortova and Xinyu Cai, as the duo finished the season at number 70. She also helped singles advance Ava Markham to a number 96 final list.
“I’m excited to add Suzie to the Bobcat family,” Costello said. “She was an outstanding player and has recruited, developed and coached very successful DI programs. She comes highly recommended by her peers and I can’t wait to get started with the Bobcat women’s tennis program.”
Prior to her stint at Madison, Woodburn was part of the Boise State program from 2013-15, gaining experience as an assistant coach and director of operations for the program.
In her first season with the Broncos, Woodburn helped Boise State to an overall record of 13-10, a conference grade of 4-3 and a 7-4 tie against ITA Mountain Region opponents. She coached two postseason players who earned all conference honors in Sandy Vo and Megan LaLone. Vo was also named the ITA Mountain Region Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award winner for her behavior on and off the track, while Anissa Bryant-Swift was named the ITA Mountain Region Most Improved Senior of the Year.
Prior to Boise State, Woodburn served for a year as a tennis professional at Stafford Hills Club in Tualatin, Oregon.
Prior to her time at Stafford Hills, Woodburn served as an assistant coach at her alma mater Cal Poly. During her first season with the Mustangs, she helped Cal Poly to his second appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“I am so humbled and excited to be named the Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Montana State,” said Woodburn. “I want to thank Leon Costello, Thijs Goossens and the search committee to give me this great opportunity,” Woodburn said. “During my visit, it became clear that there is extremely strong leadership in the athletics department and that everyone is really committed to improving the lives of student athletes.
“It is an honor to be part of the Bobcat family,” added Woodburn. “I immediately connected with the team and are so eager to lead them to success both on and off the field. With hard work, growth and responsibility, the future is bright. I can’t wait to get to work.”
No stranger to Treasure State, Woodburn, whose husband Justin is a rancher near Geraldine, coached at Fort Benton High School from 2018-2021, where she led the Longhorns top doubles squad to the school’s first-ever Class B/C state title. The Woodburns have three children: Quincy, Kai and McCall.
Woodburn (then Suzie Matzenauer), who stood out in the Big Ten and Big West during her collegiate career, competed at both Northwestern and Cal Poly. As a player, Woodburn was an individual NCAA qualifier in doubles and a four-time NCAA team entrant.
At Northwestern (2006-08), she amassed a combined 40-6 singles record in doubles matches, playing mostly in the No. 6 position. Woodburn also recorded a 20-4 doubles for a Northwestern program that reached the third round of the NCAA championships during her 2007 freshman season and the quarterfinals in 2008. In two seasons with the Wildcats, she helped Northwestern to a 52-7 double record .
Born in Tacoma, Washington, Woodburn also had an outstanding collegiate career with Cal Poly. She is one of the most successful performers in the history of the Mustangs women’s tennis program, achieving All-Big West Conference first-team singles and doubles in 2009 and 2010. Woodburn finished her Cal Poly duals career with a 39-16 singles mark and a 31-10 doubles.
Woodburn produced an 18-3 doubles in doubles matches and a 14-6 singles during her 2009 junior campaign. A year later, she registered a team-best 14-6 singles score and teamed up with Brittany Blalock to a 17- 4 record in doubles, including a win over eventual NCAA champions Hilary Barte and Lindsay Burdette of Stanford. The pair completed their careers by becoming just the second Cal Poly doubles team to earn an invitation to the NCAA Individual Championships.
Woodburn is a four-time Pacific Northwest Women’s Open Player of the Year (2010-13). She won the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in 2013 at the prestigious 122nd annual $20,000 Pacific Northwest Open Tennis Championships.
Woodburn, a four-year letter winner at Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep, helped the program capture four consecutive championships in Washington State. A Washington doubles champion as a senior in 2006, her junior year netted a second-place finish in the state game.
Woodburn received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal Poly in 2010 and a master’s degree in athletic administration from Concordia, Neb., in 2019.
