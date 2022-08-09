Hockey Canada has dropped nondisclosure agreement with sexual assault prosecutor

Hockey Canada has revoked a nondisclosure agreement with the complainant of a high-profile alleged gang assault in 2018 involving eight hockey players, including some members of the junior world team, CBC News has learned.

The complainant’s attorney, Rob Talach, says Hockey Canada approached his client on July 22 and asked if she wanted to be released from the agreement that prohibited her from disclosing information about the case.

“I give them credit to say that they thought it was only fair given the circumstances in which things were played out in public,” Talach told CBC News in an interview.

The nondisclosure agreement (NDA) was officially revoked the day before Hockey Canada executives testified on July 27 before a parliamentary committee investigating the organization’s handling of the alleged assault.

Hockey Canada president Scott Smith received questions from MPs about the NDA during the committee. NDP MP Peter Julian called on him to release complainants from them if they wish, as it perpetuates a “culture of silence” when “victims are silenced”.

“If they want to eliminate those, unless there’s a legal reason I don’t know about, I’m not sure why we wouldn’t,” Scott said when asked if he would withdraw the agreements. “Our priority is to support the victims.”

Smith told the committee last month that Hockey Canada had proactively contacted Talach after “media reports represented comments on behalf of players” and “suggested that she should be given the right to comment on the evening’s events as well.” Hockey Canada shared Talach’s response privately with MPs, but did not make it public.

NDAs used in other settlements

During the commission, it was revealed that non-disclosure agreements were also used in other settlements involving sexual assault allegations, according to Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of risk management.

In addition to the 2018 case, Hockey Canada has paid $8.9 million to 21 complainants since 1989.

Rob Talach is the attorney representing the complainant who alleges that in 2018 there was a gang assault involving some members of the Canadian junior team. (James Charani/CBC)

Hockey Canada clarified on Monday that non-disclosure agreements have not been used in every settlement.

“In some cases, the only confidentiality terms pertained to the settlement amount, which is commonly included in nearly every settlement of any claim in Canada, including sexual abuse claims,” Hockey Canada wrote in a statement to CBC News.

Hockey Canada’s controversy has once again put the issue of NDAs, which are common in court settlements, in the spotlight. Some proponents are calling for them to be banned in sexual assault cases.

PEI became the first province in May to restrict the use of the agreements in cases to prevent silencing victims of harassment and sexual misconduct. Some legal experts and lawmakers argue that NDAs protect institutions and perpetrators and drive accusations underground, perpetuating the culture problems.

Hockey Canada is in the midst of a crisis as it deals with the public outcry over its handling of sexual assault claims and its use of a special fund made up in part of registration fees to pay for legal settlements. Sponsors have withdrawn their support, the NHL is investigating, and police have opened a new investigation into a separate sexual assault case in 2003.

The public controversy began after Talach’s client filed a $3.5 million lawsuit in April alleging that in 2018, eight hockey players, including members of the Canadian junior team, had sexually assaulted, humiliated and humiliated her in a London hotel room. Dec.

The statement of claim, which has not been proven in court, said the hockey players brought golf clubs to the hotel room to further intimidate her, told the woman to shower after the assault and told her to say she was sober while she was videotaped a consent video.

Complainant feared addition to ‘public spectacle’

Hockey Canada’s board of directors has authorized the payment of the maximum amount of $3.5 million in the lawsuit, according to a testimony from the parliamentary committee.

Talach revealed new details to CBC News about his client’s nondisclosure agreement on Monday. He said the agreement included a “communication plan” that gave his client some “flexibility to say what she wanted to say.” The agreement allowed Talach to make a written statement consistent with her wishes.

“She didn’t really want to be part of the media and she doesn’t want to add anything publicly to this debate,” Talach told CBCNews.

Glen McCurdie, vice president of Hockey Canada, says the organization is investigating the level of risk of potential lawsuits that could be brought by alleged victims. (The Canadian Press)

He said the nondisclosure agreement was mutually requested because his client was “adamant” from the start that she “didn’t want to add to a public spectacle”. He said his client also chose not to name the hockey players involved in her lawsuit.

Talach said there are no legal nondisclosure agreements preventing a complainant from reporting sexual offenses to the police.

“You can’t get out of a criminal investigation,” he said. “Nor can an NDA prevent the incident from being discussed when seeking medical, counseling or financial advice. Those are typical exceptions.”

No other requests to be released

The complainant at the center of the case spoke out publicly for the first time against the Globe and Mail last week, saying she felt “vulnerable and exposed” since May, when her allegations became public.

The woman wanted to set the record straight on information still being reported in the media about her case that was inaccurate, Talach said.

Talach said in a statement last week that his client has fully cooperated with a police investigation into her case at all times, despite Hockey Canada initially saying it would not.

CBC News asked Hockey Canada if any complainants had come forward and asked for their nondisclosure agreement to be revoked since executives testified last month.

Hockey Canada said since July 27 that “no settlement complainant has requested a waiver of any confidentiality terms in their settlement agreements.”

“As noted previously, Hockey Canada would work with victims if requested to support their wishes,” Hockey Canada said in a statement.

Have a story or news tip about the Hockey Canada scandal? Confidential [email protected]