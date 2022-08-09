Sports
Australian cricketer Tahlia McGrath plays in match despite testing positive for COVID-19
Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 but was still allowed to help Australia win the Commonwealth Games’ first gold medal awarded in women’s cricket by beating India by nine runs in Sunday’s final in Edgbaston.
The top-ranked Australia was pushed to the brink by India, led superbly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, before claiming seven wickets in the last five overs for the win.
There was drama midway through Australia’s innings when the team confirmed McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game.
If the game had been played in Australia, McGrath would not have been able to play. But the rules for participating in the Commonwealth Games have been relaxed more to comply with regulations surrounding coronavirus protocols in host country England.
McGrath reported mild symptoms to team management before the final and returned a positive test, but was given clearance to play from the International Cricket Council and also the Commonwealth Games Foundation.
Australian team officials said medical personnel “implemented a series of extensive protocols” during and after the match to minimize the risk of transmission.
That led to an unusual moment in India’s innings early as it chased Australia’s total of 161-8.
After a key catch in the third over, McGrath had to wave her teammates away from her as they gathered to celebrate the moment. She had to isolate herself after the game while her teammates celebrated the win.
With Harmanpreet at the crease, India seemed to have a strong chance of achieving Australias goal.
But when she was out for 65, the momentum returned to Australia and India was knocked out for 152.
CRICKET SCOTLAND LEADERSHIP AS INSTITUTIONAL RACIST FOUND BY INDEPENDENT JUDGMENT
Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt said the team knew about the McGraths positive test and were all happy to play alongside her.
“She feels absolutely fine, so I think the positive result was an absolute shock to her,” said Schutt. “Probably the strangest thing of all was that I couldn’t celebrate with her.”
Australia became the first country to take 1,000 all-time gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, including 66 golds, so in Birmingham, when the top-ranked Diamonds defeated Jamaica 55-51 in a tough netball final, avenging a group stage loss .
With one match day to go, Australia had a decisive lead in the medal standings over second place England, who had a total of 55 golds and 166 medals.
Also on Sunday, and just a week after the England women’s football team won the European Championship, the women’s hockey team won a Commonwealth Games title for the first time.
It was a seventh time luck for England, who defeated four-time champions Australia 2-1 in the final.
ENGLISH CRICKET TEAM CAN SEE FIRST TWINS IN NATIONAL SQUAD
In the previous six editions where women’s hockey has been played at the Games, England had claimed either silver or bronze medals.
The crowd was already singing ‘Hockeys coming home’, a popular chant commonly associated with football, when Australia scored its only goal with 19 seconds left.
Australian rider Georgia Baker won the women’s road race, earning her three golds at the Games, and New Zealander Aaron Gate won a fourth gold cycling medal at the Games, demonstrating his remarkable versatility in the men’s road race. to win.
Gate, 31, has also won the individual and team pursuits, as well as the points race, and is the first New Zealand cyclist to claim four gold medals at a Games.
“That’s something special, making history,” he said. “It gives other Kiwis a challenge to go for that record in the coming years.”
Australian two-time world javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Barber once again played the waiting game to perfection. After adding the 2022 World Championship title in Oregon last month to her success in Doha in 2019, Barber was a firm favorite to claim her first Commonwealth gold medal.
AUSTRALIAN FORMER CRICKETER ANDREW SYMONDS DIES IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT
But on the eve of the opening ceremony on July 28, she tested positive for COVID-19, placing her in isolation and casting doubt on her participation. She was allowed to participate on Thursday.
“Mentally I made it,” she said. “I wasn’t going to let it affect my performance today.”
She saved her best throw for last.
After her teammate Mackenzie Little, who threw a personal best of 64.27 meters, Barber responded with an effort of 64.43 meters to take the gold medal on her sixth and final attempt.
England won gold as the 4×100-meter men’s relay team sprinted to success over Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria.
Zharnel Hughes backed up his second in the 200m final on Saturday night to put in a strong second leg as he took advantage of England, who clocked 38.35 seconds.
Nigeria claimed the gold medal in the women’s 4×100 relay, with Jamaican champion Elaine Thompson-Herah firmly anchoring to take bronze for her country.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw a measuring record of 90.18 meters to win the gold medal in javelin, relegating two-time Grenada world champion Anderson Peters to silver with a score of 88.64 and Kenyan Julius Yego to bronze. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India missed the match due to an injury sustained while taking silver at the world championships last month.
Wins in the women’s 4×400 relay after England were disqualified for a lane violation, and in the women’s beach volleyball final helped Canada to 26 gold medals and 91 overall to third in the standings after 11 days of competition. The Canadians were seven gold medals for New Zealand and eight clear of fifth place India.
