Canadian Open 2022 tennis schedule | Playing order today





The Canadian Open kicks off with a handful of intriguing matches as the men’s and women’s singles competitions kick off. Andy Murray takes on number 10 Taylor Fritz, while Alex de Minaur and Denis Shapovalov at number 21 and number 23 face each other in a first round firecracker.

The women’s game centers on an all-American showdown between Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, while Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova are all in action. Fans can be treated to plenty of top-notch tennis in the coming weeks as the ATP and WTA tours head to North America. Players will be happy to rack up competitive time on hard courts as they prepare for the US Open, but before all that, they have some huge opportunities to rack up points. RadioTimes.com brings you the Canadian Open 2022 playing order for today. Canadian Open 2022 program All British time. Only singles matches. Monday August 8 ATP Tour men’s singles Court Central (from 5pm UK time) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[10] Taylor Fritz (US) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

[12] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Court Rogers (from 5pm UK time) Karen Khachanov in Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Jenson Brooksby (US) – Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[Q] Jack Draper (GBR) v [Q] Hugo Gaston (FRA)

[14] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v [Q] Marcos Giron (US)

Holger Rune (DEN) v [Q] Fabio Fognini (IT) Court 9 (from 5pm UK time) Mackenzie McDonald (US) – Alex Molcan (SVK)

[Q] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) WTA Tour women’s singles Center Court (from 4pm UK time) [15] Simona Halep (ROU) v [LL] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[WC] Serena Williams (USA) v [LL] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Sloane Stephens (US) v [PR] Sofia Kenin (US)

[13] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS)

Jil Teichmann (SUI) v [WC] Venus Williams (US) National Bank Tribune (from 4pm UK time) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v [Q] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[14] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v [WC] Katherine Sebov (Can) Court 1 (from 4pm UK time) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Martinz Trevisan (ITA)

[16] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Madison Keys (US) v [Q] Asia Mohammed (US)

