Hockey Canada clarifies incidents reported to Sport Canada after discrepancy in committee

Hockey Canada has clarified the number of incidents of alleged abuse, harassment or discrimination it has reported to Sport Canada since 2018, after Hockey Canada’s chairman’s testimony before the Commons Heritage Committee in late July listed fewer reported incidents than the Sport Canada figure. officials had given MPs the day before.

Sport Canada has also since told CBC News that another incident was reported by Hockey Canada the day after its officials appeared as witnesses, bringing the total number of incidents disclosed in the past four years to nine.

As a condition of their funding agreements with the federal government, since 2018, national sports organizations such as Hockey Canada are required to immediately disclose any incident of harassment, abuse or discrimination “that could jeopardize the programming project.”

The incidents must also be reported to the appropriate authorities, including the police if a criminal investigation is warranted. Sports organizations must have formal policies in place to prevent harassment and abuse and to address any cases, including access to an independent third party to investigate and make recommendations.

Sports Canada cannot investigate cases

During his testimony to the committee on July 26, Michel Ruest, a senior director in charge of programs at Sport Canada, was asked by Bloc MP Andranne Larouche for the exact number of incidents reported by Hockey Canada in each of the years since the funding agreement. required these disclosures (2018-2022).

Ruest said eight cases had been reported to his confidential database.

Ruest said the confidential details of the allegations in these reports had been communicated internally on certain occasions, but only general statistics were shared with the minister’s office, not specific details. Sport Canada does not have the authorized authority to investigate these cases, he told MPs, and the disclosures to the government contain “minimal information” in accordance with the Privacy Act, Ruest said names will not be shared unless they are already in the public domain. public domain.

In response to a follow-up question by email from CBC News, Sport Canada has broken down the reports in its database by year:

Two reports in 2018.

One in 2019.

Three in 2020.

One in 2021.

Two in 2022.

The year of reporting to Sport Canada does not necessarily correspond to the year in which an alleged incident occurred.

Based on the testimony of the Hockey Canada Commission, the first incident reported in 2022 was the alleged sexual assault by members of the Canadian national junior hockey team from 2003, which took place in Halifax, NS, and is now the subject of a police investigation. . It only became known to the public and, hockey officials said in their testimony, Hockey Canada itself in a TSN report earlier this summer.

Officials said they had only heard “rumours” about it a few weeks before TSN published the results of its investigation, but immediately reported it to Sport Canada once the media report was out.

Difference in number of cases

When he first appeared before the committee on June 20, Hockey Canada President Scott Smith told the committee he was unwilling to speak about specific incidents. During his testimony before the committee on July 27, Smith was asked by new Democrat MP Peter Julian if he was now willing to discuss the details of pending investigations.

This time, Smith was willing to confirm that one of the incidents reported to Hockey Canada in 2018 was the alleged gang assault of a young woman in London, Ontario, by members of the 2018 junior national team. public because TSN reported last spring a cash settlement that Hockey Canada had paid to the young woman.

Smith told the committee that in addition to the two investigations involving members of the 2003 and 2018 junior national teams, there were two other reports that did not involve sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of reports to Sport Canada by Hockey Canada to four. . , he told MPs.

The other two reports, Smith said, are dated 2018 and 2021 and involve a family alleging abuse because their son and daughter were unable to enroll in youth hockey because of the father’s behavior in arenas.

CBC News asked Hockey Canada why Sport Canada had received eight incident reports from its organization in its testimony, yet Smith told MPs the next day that four reports had been made to Sport Canada.

Hockey Canada spokesperson Jeremy Knight replied that Smith believed Julian’s question was only about open investigations, not the total number of reports.

“Mr Smith’s response refers to four pending investigations that were reported to Sport Canada as required. Not all reports to Sport Canada since 2018 have open investigations,” Knight said.

Knight’s response shows that the investigations into the four reported incidents in 2019 and 2020 have now been closed or concluded.

No details about the results of those investigations or even the nature of these incidents, including whether they involved alleged sexual assault or abuse, harassment or discrimination, have been made public by Hockey Canada or Sport Canada.

New incident reported day after testimony

The incident reported by Hockey Canada on July 28, the day after his testimony to the committee, was “not a formal matter,” a spokesperson for the sports secretary told CBC News.

Ariane Joazard-Blizaire said a person contacted Hockey Canada “to request information about the process for reporting possible assault against an athlete from the Northwest Territories.”

Hockey Canada advised this person to contact the police and provided the person with information about the independent outside mechanism for handling such cases, the minister’s spokesperson said.

The number of incidents reported to Sport Canada by hockey officials was not the only confusing aspect of their July 27 testimony.

MPs also asked Hockey Canada officials exactly how much money had been paid to sexual abuse complainants. The sum totaling $8.9 million from the organization’s national equity fund and insurance payments at the committee meeting did not, in fact, include the cash settlement paid to the complainant in the 2018 gang attack involving junior team members.

This omission was only revealed after the commission when journalists questioned Smith in the hallway after his testimony. The president said an audited financial statement that includes the settlement with the young woman in the London, Ontario incident would not be completed until Hockey Canada’s annual meeting, so the total given to MPs did not include this most recent payment by the organization.

The exact amount paid to that young woman has not been confirmed, but her claim demanded $3.55 million, and Smith told the committee that Hockey Canada’s board had agreed “up to the maximum settlement amount.”

“We didn’t know all the details of the night [in question]but we believed that damage had been done,” Hockey Canada chief financial officer Brian Cairo told MPs.